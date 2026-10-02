Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

PWHL releases schedule, introduces conferences

The expanded Professional Women's Hockey League unveiled two new six-team conferences and released its 2026-27 schedule on Friday. The Eastern Conference features the Boston Fleet, Montreal Victoire, New York Sirens, Ottawa Charge, ​Toronto Sceptres and a new team, PWHL Hamilton.

Blazers hire, fire announcer on same day after old posts surface

Just hours after the Portland Trail Blazers announced the hiring of play-by- ​play announcer Braiden Bell, they fired him. On Thursday, he was named to replace longtime announcer Kevin Calabro but then ‌dismissed after ​social media posts he made as a teenager were uncovered. The posts, on Twitter (now X), called women derogatory names and included an insult to Asians, although Bell referred to himself as "not racist" in the same post.

Report: Phillies to 'gracefully' part from interim manager Don Mattingly

The Philadelphia Phillies plan to "gracefully" dismiss interim manager Don Mattingly, USA Today reported Friday. The move likely will be made next week, and Mattingly will be offered an opportunity to remain with the Phillies, per the report. His son, Preston, is the general manager and answers to Dave Dombrowski, president of baseball operations.

China's first Tibetan UFC ‌fighter chases title dream and inspires fans

Lately, Su Mudaerji's dreams have been mainly about fighting. Sometimes, he wakes replaying imagined rounds. On other nights, his subconscious takes him back to the Tibetan plateau, riding a horse and eating a barbecue under an open sky.

That tension between the grind he has built his life around and the mountains he left behind has defined the rise of Su Mudaerji, the first Tibetan UFC fighter, nicknamed the Tibetan Eagle and known to his fans as Sumu.

Soccer-Man City appeal looms as game grapples with fallout from guilty verdict

Manchester City face a Friday deadline to appeal against findings that they breached Premier League financial rules, opening the next chapter in a case whose ultimate consequences for the club and English football remain deeply uncertain. Two days after one of the most serious ‌disciplinary verdicts in the English game, no sporting sanction has been imposed and City, who have denied any wrongdoing, remain top of the Premier League.

Ex-Falcons C Jeff Van Note, 6-time Pro Bowler, dies at 80

Six-time Pro Bowl center Jeff Van Note, whose career with the Atlanta Falcons spanned parts of three decades, has died at age 80. The Falcons announced the passing ‌of their Ring of Honor member on Friday.

Tickets to Northwestern's stadium opener plummet 25%

The get-in price for the Chicago area's newest stadium has mellowed just hours before the venue will stage its first signature event. Northwestern will play its first football game at the program's new $875-million stadium just off campus when the Wildcats face Penn State on Friday night at Evanston, Ill.

Soccer-Man City whistleblower to lose witness protection days after club's guilty verdict

Football Leaks whistleblower Rui Pinto is set to lose his witness protection status in Portugal, his legal team said on Friday, days after an independent commission found Manchester City guilty of serious breaches of the Premier League's financial rules. Pinto, whose disclosures helped trigger scrutiny of Manchester City's finances, entered Portugal's witness protection programme in 2020 after agreeing to cooperate with authorities and provide files obtained through the Football Leaks operation.

Soccer-Man City appeal Premier League financial ruling

Manchester City have filed an appeal against an independent commission ruling that found the club guilty of ⁠serious breaches of the Premier ​League's financial rules, seeking to overturn the verdict and avoid potentially severe sanctions. The league said on Tuesday that ⁠City had used "sham" commercial contracts as part of schemes to inflate revenue and understate costs by more than £900 million ($1.19 billion) over nearly a decade.

Commanders rule out QB Jayden Daniels vs. Colts in London

The Washington Commanders ruled out quarterback Jayden Daniels for their Sunday game against the Indianapolis Colts in London. The Commanders (1-2) confirmed Friday that Daniels will miss his second straight game with a dislocated left elbow and Marcus Mariota will be under center against the Colts (1-2) at Tottenham Hotspur ⁠Stadium.

Trump appears at Texas rally with former NBA star Dennis Rodman

US President Donald Trump has talked a lot about wanting to meet Kim Jong Un again but so far his entreaties to the North Korean leader have gone unanswered. Can former NBA star Dennis Rodman help prompt a rebound in their relationship? Rodman was in Trump's entourage on Thursday as the president spoke at a truck factory in Denton, Texas, before heading to a campaign ​rally in Durant, Oklahoma. No reason was given for Rodman's presence, but he has a local connection through his days playing college basketball in Durant.

Soccer-City set to launch appeal as legal fallout widens beyond Premier League case

Manchester City are expected to press ahead with an appeal against findings that they breached Premier League financial rules by today's deadline, ⁠opening a fresh chapter in a case that has already become one of the most significant in English football. The club has consistently denied wrongdoing, and indicated they will challenge an independent commmission's findings that they used "sham" commercial contracts as part of schemes to inflate revenue and understate costs by more than £900 million ($1.19 billion) over nearly a decade.

CBS Sports, broadcaster Tony Romo mutually part ways

CBS Sports and Tony Romo mutually parted ways on Friday, about 10 weeks after the broadcaster's arrest for operating a vehicle ⁠while ​intoxicated. Romo, a former Dallas Cowboys quarterback who had been the network's lead NFL analyst since 2017, pleaded no contest to the civil charge in a Wisconsin court on Sept. 1.

NBA closes sole training academy in Africa in blow to young players

The NBA has closed its only elite training academy in Africa, current and former officials told Reuters, less than a decade after it was launched in Senegal to prepare promising young African players for professional leagues in the US and elsewhere. The decision to close NBA Academy Africa, the league's first such facility in Africa, was a blow to students and young players across the continent, two former employees said.

UMass football sells out first game since 2014

UMass will play Eastern Michigan on Saturday in front of a home sellout crowd for the ⁠first time since 2014. That's according to ESPN, which reported Friday that more than 17,000 fans are expected at McGuirk Alumni Stadium in Amherst for the Mid-American Conference matchup.

ATP roundup: Alexander Zverev, Carlos Alcaraz advance in Asia

Alexander Zverev continued his stellar 2026 season, defeating Cameron Norrie of Great Britain 7-6 (1), 6-4 to advance at the China Open in Beijing on Thursday. Winner ⁠of two Grand Slam tournaments this year, World No. 2 Zverev is moving closer to overtaking No. 1 Jannik ⁠Sinner of Italy. With the victory, the German also leads the ATP Tour with 28 hard-court wins on the year.

Soccer-Man City should face consequences if guilty, says British PM spokesperson

Manchester City should face the "appropriate consequences" if wrongdoing is established, a spokesperson for British Prime Minister Andy Burnham said on Thursday, a day after he expressed concern about City's owners potentially selling the club. City face the possibility of severe sanctions after being found guilty by an independent commission of serious breaches of the Premier League's financial rules. The club have denied wrongdoing and said they will appeal.

Rogers completes full ‌takeover of Leafs', Raptors' parent company

Rogers Communications Inc., already a 75% ‌owner in Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment, bought the last 25% of the company on Thursday, paying Kilmer Sports Inc. $4.35 billion (Canadian). MLSE owns the NBA's Toronto Raptors, the NHL's Toronto Maple Leafs, MLS' Toronto FC and ​the CFL's Toronto Argonauts in addition to Scotiabank Arena, home of the Raptors and Leafs.