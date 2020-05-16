Left Menu
Stimulus package can help biotech sector become self-reliant: Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-05-2020 22:48 IST | Created: 16-05-2020 22:47 IST
Stimulus package can help biotech sector become self-reliant: Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw
Mazumdar-Shaw said that the world is waiting for a vaccine for COVID-19 but till the time it is developed, there is a need to conduct tests and build a treatment regime to save lives. Image Credit: ANI

Biocon Executive Chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw on Saturday pitched for a stimulus package for the biotechnology sector with a view to becoming self-reliant amid COVID-19 pandemic. Mazumdar-Shaw said that the world is waiting for a vaccine for COVID-19 but till the time it is developed, there is a need to conduct tests and build a treatment regime to save lives. Indian biotech sector worked quickly and came out with indigenous test kits. Addressing a webinar organised by Ficci Ladies Organisation (FLO), she said it would be beneficial if the government provided a stimulus package as this is a huge opportunity for the biotech sector to become self-reliant.

Today, more than 2,00,000 tests can be conducted using RT-PCR kits and soon over a million tests can be conducted using indigenous test kits, she added. Mazumdar-Shaw said this is the time for all technologies to converge and biotech's role is very vital in this. COVID-19 is an emergency, the government needs to step up for such emergencies and look at long term planning.

She also said this is the time for all technologies to converge and biotech's role is very vital in this.

