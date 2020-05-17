Left Menu
Development News Edition

Australia says China ignores calls to ease trade tension

Reuters | Canberra | Updated: 17-05-2020 10:25 IST | Created: 17-05-2020 10:19 IST
Australia says China ignores calls to ease trade tension
Representative Image Image Credit:

Australia urged China on Sunday to respond to its requests to discuss easing tensions between the two trading partners after Canberra called for an international inquiry into the origins of the novel coronavirus.

China, accusing Australia of playing "petty tricks", has recently suspended beef imports from four of Australia's largest meat processors and is considering imposing hefty tariffs on imports of barley. Australian Trade Minister Simon Birmingham has requested discussions on the trade issues with his Chinese counterpart, he said in a television interview on the Australian Broadcasting Corp (ABC) on Sunday.

"That request has not been met with a call being accommodated at this stage," he said on the ABC's 'Insiders' program. "We are open to having that discussion, even where there are difficult issues to be discussed," Birmingham said Australia reserved its rights to bring a case against China at the World Trade Organisation if Beijing imposed the tariffs on Australian barley.

Relations between Canberra and Beijing have been strained amid Australian accusations of Chinese meddling in domestic affairs and concern about what Australia sees as China's growing influence in the Pacific region. The call for the probe into the coronavirus' origins came amid rising criticism of China's handling of the outbreak by U.S. President Donald Trump, who has said that Beijing should face consequences if it was "knowingly responsible" for the pandemic.

Canberra has insisted the call for the inquiry into the pandemic, which it says most likely originated in a wildlife market in the Chinese city of Wuhan, was not politically targeted at Beijing. Australia is set to join other countries in pushing for the probe when the World Health Assembly, the decision-making body of the World Health Organisation, gathers next week in Switzerland for its first annual meeting since the COVID-19 pandemic began. COVID-19 is the respiratory disease caused by the coronavirus.

The pandemic has caused more than 4.6 million infections and more than 310,000 deaths worldwide, according to Reuters data, paralyzing life in major cities and devastating economies. Australia has so far succeeded in containing the pandemic with swift and strict, albeit economically very costly, social distancing measures and aggressive testing.

The country, with a population of 25 million, has recorded 7,036 COVID-19 cases and 98 deaths, significantly below the levels reported in North America and Europe. As of Saturday, the government has reported testing more than 1 million people for the virus. With new daily cases falling, Australia has begun easing its social distancing restrictions with most states allowing for public gatherings and some allowing pubs, malls, parks, and beaches to reopen after weeks of lockdown.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 to see plenty of heroes, get more info on Saitama & Garou

Attack on Titan Season 4: Plot, cast revealed, last season likely to be divided into 2 blocks

Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 release in 2021, cast revealed, what we know so far

Rwanda genocide suspect Kabuga arrested in Paris region- French justice ministry

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Odisha urges Central govt to suspend 'Shramik Specials' for 3 days

Odisha government on Sunday urged Central government to suspend Shramik special trains from May 18 for three days due to cyclone Amphan. Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Ganjam may be affected due to the cyclonic storm. The Chief Secretary has re...

Incentivising coal gasification to encourage players to adopt clean steel-making tech: Naveen Jindal

Private player Jindal Steel and Power on Saturday lauded the reforms announced by the government for domestic coal sector, saying the measures will encourage players in the sector to adopt clean technologies for steel making. It will also h...

4 fresh COVID-19 cases in Assam; count rises to 95

Four fresh novel coronavirus cases have been reported in Assam, taking the states tally to 95, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Sunday. Of the new cases, two are from Guwahati city and one each from Sonitpur and Sivasagar distric...

Priyanka Chopra recalls her first Cannes appearance

Filled with glamour and glitter, actor Priyanka Chopra on Sunday reminisced her debut at one of the most fashionable entertainment industry events - the Cannes Film Festival. The 37-year-old star made her debut red carpet appearance in 2019...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020