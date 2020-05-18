Equity indices slip 2 pc on lockdown extension, Nifty bank down 4.5 pc

Left Menu
Equity benchmark indices traded in the negative territory during early hours on Monday as the country extended nationwide lockdown till month-end to curb the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 18-05-2020 10:21 IST | Created: 18-05-2020 10:21 IST
IndusInd Bank was down by 6.5 pc on Monday morning to Rs 391.40 per share.. Image Credit: ANI

Equity benchmark indices traded in the negative territory during early hours on Monday as the country extended nationwide lockdown till month-end to curb the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Besides, the government announced a final set of measures under its stimulus package to revive the economy and make India a self-reliant nation.

At 10:15 am, the BSE S&P Sensex was down by 692 points or 2.22 per cent at 30,406 while the Nifty 50 edged lower by 205 points or 2.24 per cent at 8,932. All sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the red with Nifty private bank down by 5.1 per cent, PSU bank by 4.5 per cent and financial service by 4.3 per cent.

Among stocks, IndusInd Bank was down by 6.5 per cent to Rs 391.40 per share while ICICI Bank slipped by 6.4 per cent, Axis Bank by 5.7 per cent and State Bank of India by 4.1 per cent. Auto majors Maruti Suzuki and Tata Motors skidded by 3.7 per cent and 3.6 per cent. However, those which gained with thin margins were Cipla, Bharti Infratel, Infosys, Britannia and HCL Technologies.

Meanwhile, Asian shares were up and oil prices hit a five-week peak as countries' efforts to re-open their economies raised hopes that the world could soon emerge from recession. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan edged up by 0.4 per cent. Japan's Nikkei rose by 0.6 per cent and Chinese blue chips CSI300 by 0.3 per cent. (ANI)

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

