Left Menu
Development News Edition

China's defence budget likely to grow despite economic cost of coronavirus

Reuters | Updated: 18-05-2020 12:53 IST | Created: 18-05-2020 12:53 IST
China's defence budget likely to grow despite economic cost of coronavirus

China, facing what it sees as increasing military pressure from the United States, is likely to shrug off the pall hanging over its economy from the novel coronavirus and increase its defence budget again this year.

China's military spending, due to be announced at the opening of the annual meeting of parliament on Friday, is closely watched as a barometer of how aggressively it will beef up its military capabilities. China set a 7.5% rise for the defence budget in 2019, outpacing what ended up as full-year gross domestic product (GDP) growth of 6.1% in the world's second-largest economy.

Its economy shrank 6.8% in the first quarter of 2020 from a year earlier, as the novel coronavirus spread from the central city of Wuhan where it emerged late last year, and the government has said economic conditions remain challenging. Despite the coronavirus outbreak, the armed forces of China and the United States have remained active in both the disputed South China Sea and around Chinese-claimed Taiwan.

Xie Yue, a professor of political science at Shanghai's Jiao Tong University and a security expert, said that while it is hard to predict if the defence budget would grow at a higher or lower rate than last year, it would definitely rise. "From the national security point of view, China needs to appear strong to the West, especially the United States, which has been putting more pressure on China on all fronts, including militarily," he said.

The coronavirus has worsened already poor ties between Beijing and Washington, with accusations from the Trump administration of a Chinese cover-up and delayed release of information about the outbreak. The Ministry of State Security warned in a recent internal report that China faced a rising wave of hostility in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak that could tip relations with the United States into armed confrontation.

"Even if the government cuts everything else, it won't cut defence," said Tang Renwu, dean of Beijing Normal University's school of public administration. The Defence Ministry did not respond to a request for comment. China routinely says spending is for defensive purposes only, is a comparatively low percentage of its GDP, and that critics just want to keep the country down.

'UNBEARABLE COSTS' China reports only a raw figure for military expenditure, with no breakdown. It is widely believed by diplomats and foreign experts to under-report the real number.

Taking the reported figure at face value, China's defence budget in 2019 - 1.19 trillion yuan ($167.52 billion) - is about a quarter of the U.S. defence budget last year, which stood at $686 billion. China has long argued that it needs much more investment to close the gap with the United States. China, for example, has only two aircraft carriers, compared with 12 for the United States.

Hu Xijin, editor of the ruling Communist Party-backed Global Times newspaper, wrote in a WeChat post on Monday that he anticipated the defence budget would rise. "China needs more military power as a deterrent, to ensure the U.S. will not act on its impulses because of unbearable costs," Hu said.

Hu had previously argued that China should expand its stock of nuclear warheads to 1,000, including "at least 100 DF-41 strategic missiles", an intercontinental missile capable of striking the continental United States. Experts point out that the benefit of increasing defence spending when the economy is weak is that it can give the economy a much-needed shot in the arm, with manufacturing struggling and domestic consumption slack over worries about job security.

China's 2019 defence spending represented slightly over 5% of total government expenditure and about 1.2% of GDP for the year. Xie said investing in home-grown military technology research and development would be money well-spent, as tightening sanctions meant it was increasingly hard for China to buy technology on the global market.

"With nationalist sentiment running high, not only will the increase in military expenditure not be criticised too much, it may even lead to citizens feeling more pride in the country," he said. ($1 = 7.1037 Chinese yuan renminbi)

TRENDING

Coronavirus: Amway India gears up to meet increased demand for immunity, nutrition products

Crash Landing on You Season 2 cast revealed, renewal to take time for Covid-19 pandemic

Four ISIS terrorists killed in Pakistan's Punjab province

IndiGo operates cargo flight from Guangzhou to Kolkata carrying medical supplies

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Thai economy slips into recession after worst quarter in 8 years

Thailands economy contracted at its sharpest pace in eight years in the first quarter, pushing Southeast Asias second-largest economy into recession sooner than expected, as the coronavirus pandemic hit tourism and domestic activity.The sta...

China equities rise after property data; Huawei curbs hurt tech shares

China shares ended higher on Monday as investors took hope from data showing home prices rose in April, but renewed trade tensions between Beijing and Washington and the threat of a second wave of coronavirus infections limited gains. At t...

Salons open in Punjab after relaxation in lockdown rules

The Punjab government has granted permission to operate taxi and cab aggregators and allow salons and barber shops to open under the revised guidelines as part of the fourth phase of lockdown. In a big relief to the salon owners and barbers...

Arjun Rampal gets beard trimmed by girlfriend Gabriella

Actor Arjun Rampal on Monday shared a video announcing that he is finally getting his beard trimmed with the help of his girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades. Arjun admitted that due to lockdown extension he cant grow his beard any further.The ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020