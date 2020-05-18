Left Menu
Schaeffler India donates medical equipment, essentials worth Rs 60 lakh

Updated: 18-05-2020 14:12 IST | Created: 18-05-2020 14:12 IST
Automotive supplier Schaeffler India on Monday said it has donated emergency medical equipment and essentials worth Rs 6 lakh to a government-run hospital in Pune to fight against coronavirus pandemic. Besides, its employees have voluntarily decided to contribute a part of their April salary to the PM CARES Fund and the company on its part will also contribute an equivalent amount in the fund, totalling to Rs 12.70 million, it said in a release.

The Pune's Aundh Hospital specialises in treating diseases related to the respiratory system has been identified as a dedicated COVID-19 hospital by the government. It is a 300-bed facility, with allocation of 50-beds to their isolation ward to treat COVID 19 patients and 10 beds to the ICU facility.

The equipment and essentials provided by Schaeffler India Ltd has significantly improved its capacity to fight against COVID-19 pandemic and treatment of patients, the company said. "These are difficult times and its heart wrenching to think of the daily wage earners and their plight. We were determined to contribute to the PM Care Fund as an organization.

"I am happy to see that each and every employee of Schaeffler India has come forward to contribute to the fund and together as an organization we have been able to support the government initiative," said Santanu Ghoshal, Vice President for HR and CSR, Schaeffler India..

