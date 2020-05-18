Left Menu
Metropolis Healthcare helps 150 Mauritians get home after being stranded for 45 days in India

PTI | India | Updated: 18-05-2020 14:49 IST | Created: 18-05-2020 14:49 IST
May 18, 2020, India: Metropolis Healthcare, in association with the Rotary Club of Port Louis, Mauritius, conducted COVID-19 tests for 150 citizens of Mauritius, who were stranded in India for more than 45 days, helping them get back to their country after being declared fit to travel. Among those tested for COVID-19 were senior citizens, expecting mothers, and those with young children and lone family members back home. As they prepared to depart last week, many broke into tears, having faced prolonged uncertainty. “As a healthcare institution, we have always held empathy as a principle very close to our hearts. During such difficult times, it is now more important than ever to do everything that we can to help all those in need. It is a proud moment for us at Metropolis as we could help 150 citizens of Mauritius, stranded in India for the past 45 days get back to their country, to their loved ones and to their family”, said Ameera Shah, Managing Director of Metropolis Healthcare. "It was a privilege to partner with their Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Rotary Club, Mauritius, and with the Indian Government", she added

Rakesh Bhuckroy, Minister Counsellor, The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Regional Integration and International Trade said, “Mauritius closely worked with Metropolis for our citizens who were stranded in India to do their COVID-19 tests before embarking on a special repatriation flight to Mauritius. Metropolis efficiently deployed its team to collect samples of passengers from Mumbai, Pune, and Delhi. We thank their entire team for the excellent collaboration”. Ambassador Usha Dwarka Canabady, Ministry of Foreign Affairs added, “We received the test results in a timely manner. We thank the Rotary club for the funding provided for the tests. Despite restrictions, the team worked in a professional manner and we thank them for all the support and assistance”. Professor Marc Serge Rivière, President, Rotary Club of Port Louis said, “I have nothing but admiration for the professionalism and efficiency with which Metropolis carried out the tests on the passengers. Their speed and a great deal of sensitivity to their particular predicament was extremely heartening”. Ever since COVID-19 broke out and a global pandemic was declared, Metropolis has been working closely within the healthcare fraternity, helping those in need of testing and detection, across India. PWRPWR

