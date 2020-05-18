Left Menu
Development News Edition

Canara Bank launches special gold loan biz vertical

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 18-05-2020 15:12 IST | Created: 18-05-2020 15:12 IST
Canara Bank launches special gold loan biz vertical

Bengaluru, May 18 (PTI): Canara Bank has launched a special business vertical dedicated for gold loans, keeping in mind the challenges faced by its customers due to the COVID-19 pandemic. A gold loan campaign will be held till June 30 this year with a 7.85 per cent interest rate per annum.

The credit can be utilised for different purposes, such as expenses for agriculture and allied activities, business needs, health emergencies and personal needs, the bank said in a statement The loan facility can be availed of from all designated branches across the country, the statement said. The loans are payable within a period of one to three years with flexible repayment options.

The bank's general manager D Vijay Kumar said: "We understand the depth of the issues our customers are currently facing due to the COVID-19 pandemic and they are in need of immediate credit support to meet their emergency needs." The special gold loan products are designed keeping in mind the challenges faced by the customers, he added..

TRENDING

Coronavirus: Amway India gears up to meet increased demand for immunity, nutrition products

Crash Landing on You Season 2 cast revealed, renewal to take time for Covid-19 pandemic

Four ISIS terrorists killed in Pakistan's Punjab province

IndiGo operates cargo flight from Guangzhou to Kolkata carrying medical supplies

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Hong Kong's veteran pro-democracy activists defiant as they hear charges in court

Some of the 15 pro-democracy activists arrested in police raids in Hong Kong showed defiance on Monday as they appeared in court to hear charges of participating in illegal anti-government demonstrations last year.Veteran politicians, a pub...

Krishi Bhawan employee tests COVID-19 positive

A part of Krishi Bhawan building in Central Delhi has been sealed after an official in the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying has been tested positive for COVID-19. The official works as a personal secretary in the Departm...

Acropolis sparkles in the sun as Greek tourist spots reopen

Greece reopened the Acropolis, museums and other major tourist attractions as the coronavirus lockdown eased in bright sunshine in Athens on Monday. Quarantine restrictions are gradually being lifted -- access to beaches was allowed on Satu...

Have to live in harmony with fellow humans and nature in 'corona times': VP

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Monday said people will have to learn to live with the novel coronavirus and called for adopting new ways of life based on the lessons learnt from the pandemic. A day after the coronavirus lockdown was ext...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020