Pricol resumes operations at Andhra-based facility

Auto components maker Pricol on Monday said it has resumed operations at its Andhra Pradesh-based plant in a phased manner. According to the directives issued by central and state governments, the company has re-started operations at its Sri City (Andhra Pradesh)-based facility from Monday in a phased, Pricol said in a regulatory filing.

With this, all of the company's plants are now partially operational, it added. Pricol, which has 11 facilities in India and overseas, manufactures components for all kinds of automobiles, including two-wheelers, four-wheelers and commercial vehicles.