COVID-19: ATS ELGi launches ozone air sterilizer for vehicles

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 18-05-2020 16:36 IST | Created: 18-05-2020 16:36 IST
Automotive service equipment maker and distributor ATS ELGi on Monday launched ozone air sterilizer for vehicles, amid increase in use of such applications during the nationwide lockdown to prevent spread of coronavirus pandemic. The air sterilizer uses ozone to eliminate bacteria, virus, moulds, allergens, odours and harmful pollutants like volatile organic compounds, ensuring a safe and clean in-vehicle environment for all types of vehicles, small passenger cars and even ambulances, the company said in a release.

While the lockdown recedes and people begin the transition to their daily work schedules, the general perception points to people assuming that there is a low risk of contamination in a car or vehicle due to enclosed spaces. However, a four-wheeler is more likely to carry infection, the release said, citing studies.

Vehicle interiors comprising several high-touch surfaces, AC units and even the low-contact parts such as the headliner, headrest and window glasses must be sanitised to ensure the vehicle is free from pollutants, it added. "This is indeed an unprecedented time; while many of us are presently indoors 24/7 due to the lock down, containing the spread of COVID–19 will be critical as we get back to our routines and work schedules," ATS ELGi Managing Director Praveen Tiwari said.

"We have endeavoured to build a range of solutions that provides a clean and safe in-vehicle environment. The Ozone Air Sterilizer ensures a smooth transition to the post-pandemic world," he added. The sterilizer is an easy-to-use machine; compact, portable and requiring zero maintenance and consumables, the company said, adding disinfecting a mid-size car or a commercial vehicle cabin is possible in approximately 10 minutes, while it would take 20 minutes for a SUV or a van.

The ozone air sterilizer uses 12V DC current via the vehicle's battery to transform natural air or normal O2 molecules into ozone or O3 molecules, thereby nullifying the need for additional chemicals or disinfectants which might be harmful or leave behind a residue, the company said. PTI IAS RVK.

