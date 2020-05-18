Indsil declares lockout at Palakkad unit after wage hike demand

Indsil Hydro Power and Manganese Ltd on Monday said it has declared lockout at its Palakkad factory in Kerala after workers demanded a wage increase. "Due to an unreasonable pre-condition of a demand for wage increase and consequent refusal to attend to work by the workforce at its factory at Palakkad post the COVID-19 lockdown, the management has declared a lockout of the plant until further notice," according to a regulatory filing by the company.

The government on March 25 imposed lockdown to contain the spread of COVID-19 across the country. Now, under the fourth phase of the lockdown, many non-essential businesses have also been allowed to begin operations.

The industry is facing shortage of labour because of reverse migration, which has increased bargaining power of the workers, an industry expert said..