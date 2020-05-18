Left Menu
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 18-05-2020 17:26 IST | Created: 18-05-2020 17:26 IST
ResellerClub Hosts Ctrl+F5, a Flagship Event for Web Professionals Globally

- The event was held virtually to help its community of web professionals learn, grow and refresh their web businesses to be prepared for the digital needs post COVID-19 MUMBAI, May 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ResellerClub, part of Endurance International Group's family of brands, hosted its flagship event 'Ctrl+F5' virtually, for its global web professional community. ResellerClub offers a range of web presence products to meet every web professional's needs. Ctrl+F5, now in its 5th year, is a summit for ResellerClub's web professional community to collaborate, network and learn from experts in the field that includes other web designers, developers and technology leaders, who share their experiences, learning, technology updates and intelligent hacks that can help web professionals grow their business. This year's virtual event was attended by 150 web professionals from across the globe. The event included product & industry updates, a data visualization workshop and an online magic show as an element of fun.

New product updates on the ResellerClub platform included the release of the ResellerClub mobile app on the iOS platform, previously available only on the Google Play Store. The app gives web professionals the flexibility to manage their domain and hosting orders while on-the-move. "There will be a wider adoption of online communication, collaboration and commerce in our post-COVID-19 world as businesses and end-customers need to subscribe to a contactless means of continuing operations. Web professionals, who are enablers for small businesses to come online, are well-positioned to capture this opportunity. Ctrl+F5, with its lineup of industry speakers helps bring new business thinking and tech trends to the forefront so that web professionals are prepared to take on newer opportunities and be successful," said Manish Dalal, Senior VP & GM of Endurance Group, APAC. About ResellerClub ResellerClub was founded with the objective of offering domain names and hosting products to web designers, developers and web hosts. Today, ResellerClub has evolved into a one-stop-shop for all products and services that a Web professional can use to enable small businesses to build a meaningful web presence. ResellerClub offers Shared Hosting, Cloud Hosting, Dedicated Servers, VPS, Email, Backup, Security and more with multi-brand options in many of these categories to empower choice. ResellerClub also offers a comprehensive solution to register and manage 350+ gTLDs, ccTLDs and new domains. Through the platform customized for Web Professionals, ResellerClub envisions provisioning the widest variety of Web Presence products, PaaS and SaaS-based tools.

About Endurance International Group Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. helps millions of small businesses worldwide with products and technology to enhance their online web presence, email marketing, business solutions, and more. The Endurance family of brands includes: Constant Contact, Bluehost, HostGator, and Domain.com, among others. Headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts, Endurance employs over 3,800 people across the United States, Brazil, India and the Netherlands. For more information, visit: www.endurance.com. Logo- https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/683574/ResellerClub.jpg PWR PWR.

