Luxury consumers to indulge in home design and furniture curation

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 18 (ANI/NewsVoir): According to Vita Moderna, a luxury furniture and interior design brand, the average luxury seeking consumer has developed requirements after spending a fair time in the comfort of their homes and for some in their commercial spaces. As the lockdown becomes less stringent nationally, they are seeing an increased interest from Indian households and consumers for furniture and interior design. The leadership at Vita Moderna have already received positive affirmations from a certain segment of the population and from existing consumers who are indulging in premium products in the comfort of their homes during the lockdown.

With the current opening up, there are increasing queries from potential consumers regarding their brands, products and services. Established in 2008, Vita Moderna has left its mark on some of India's uber exclusive residences and high-profile commercial properties. Founded by the entrepreneurial duo of Akshay Adhalrao and Pritesh Modi, the firm has gained a solid reputation with leading architects and designers for delivering professional design experiences in a time bound manner. Akshay, a second-generation entrepreneur and CEO of Dynalog India; combined with the solid domain expertise and experience of Pritesh form the soul of Vita Moderna.

"We are an end to end solution provider, with teams to manage conceptualization, design, selection, logistics and installation. Spaces are designed specifically for each individual client, with strong attention to detail, making each project unique. Whilst comfort and practicality are always our key priorities, the design emphasis is equally on elegance, simplicity and timelessness, with a modern flavour," said Pritesh Modi, Business Owner & Co-founder, Vita Moderna. "Vita Moderna acts as an integral and valuable design and supply resource for any interior project that demands a luxury experience, with a solid project management approach. We have a strong multi-disciplinary team of interior designers and project coordinators that play a pivotal role in helping the principal designer deliver on their creative vision for the project. The team, which is a combination of young and experienced professionals draws equally on proven processes as it does on creativity to ensure we get to the project goals within budget," said Akshay Adhalrao, business owner and co-founder, Vita Moderna, while adding to this.

The key advantage of Vita Moderna is the seamless experience it provides architects, homeowners and designers when it comes to adorning residences with an interplay of furniture, lighting fixtures, accessories, artifacts and fragrances, bringing spaces to life. The brand partners with iconic members of the Italian luxury design producers, who are avant garde, minimal, and contemporary. Notable partners include Flexform, Vittoria Frigeris, MisuraEmme, Reflex Angelo, Glas Italia, Laurameroni, I4 Mariani, Glamora and many more.

The designs transform the very essence of any living space with sophistication and transcendent allure. The brand understands the nuance of colours, the subtleties of textures, the vividness of designs and the lightness of touch and sensitivity to add form and finish. Vita Moderna prides itself on being a full-service design and space consultancy, where the team gets involved in choosing the ideal elements for any home or commercial space, helping consumers select, procure custom pieces from Italy or even organising reconnaissance trips to Italy for the same, procurement and installations.

Whether, it be a summer home in the mountains, or a beach house or a log cabin in the tough terrains or commercial properties in these locations, the logistics of procurement, delivery and installation are managed efficiently. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)