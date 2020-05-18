Left Menu
New Delhi-Secunderabad spl train arrives with 528 passengers

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 18-05-2020 19:56 IST | Created: 18-05-2020 19:56 IST
The first weekly superfast New DelhiSecunderabad AC special train during the COVID-19 induced lockdown period arrived at the Secunderabad railway station here on Monday with 528 passengers on board. The 02438 special train departed New Delhi at 1600 hours on May 17 and arrived at the Secunderabad station at 13.45 hours on May 18, the the South Central Railway said in a release.

It is the first weekly special train service between New Delhi and Secunderabad, which was announced by the Railway Ministry, it said. It is the first terminating train on SCR.

The SCR made elaborate arrangements at the Secunderabad station to ensure well-coordinated movement of passengers against the backdrop of prevailing COVID-19 situation. The entire station was cleaned and disinfected to ensure healthy premises for the safety of the passengers, it said.

Thermal screening was done for all the passengers. The passengers who were found asymptomatic were advised to undergo home quarantine.

Proper markings were done on the platform for guiding the passengers to practice social distancing while at the station, the release said. Thorough check was done to ensure that all passengers are wearing face masks/face cover, it added.

COVID-19 lockdown extended till May 31 in Telangana with fresh guidelines and relaxations, says CM K Chandrasekhar Rao.

