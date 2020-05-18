AU Bank promoter sells shares worth Rs 103 crore

Chiranjee Lal Agarwal, one of the promoters of AU Small Finance Bank, on Monday sold 25 lakh shares of the company for Rs 103 crore through an open market transaction. According to the block deal data available on the NSE, Agarwal sold 25 lakh shares of the company at an average price of Rs 414.6.

At this price, the transaction is valued at Rs 103 crore, the data showed. The shares were bought by the Singapore government and the Monetary Authority of Singapore.

At the end of the March 2020 quarter, Agarwal held 2.25 per cent stake in the AU Small Finance Bank Ltd. Shares of AU Small Finance Bank closed at 396.65, down 4.99 per cent from the previous close on the NSE.

Earlier, Agarwal sold shares of AU Bank to Bharti Sbm Holdings Pvt Ltd worth Rs 100 crore..