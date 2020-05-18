Left Menu
Development News Edition

GlaxoSmithKline Pharma Q4 net profit declines 6 pc to Rs 138 cr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-05-2020 20:18 IST | Created: 18-05-2020 20:18 IST
GlaxoSmithKline Pharma Q4 net profit declines 6 pc to Rs 138 cr

Drug firm GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals on Monday reported a 5.95 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit to Rs 138.07 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2020. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 146.81 crore for the same period previous fiscal, GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals said in a BSE filing.

Consolidated revenue from operations stood at Rs 775.80 crore for the quarter under consideration. It was Rs 750.81 crore in the same period a year ago. For the fiscal year ended March this year, the company posted a net profit of Rs  93.20 crore as against Rs 445.39 crore in the previous fiscal, the filing said.

Revenue from the operations of the company for the fiscal ended March this year stood at Rs 3,224.38 crore. It was Rs 3,128.12 crore in the year-ago period, it added. "Despite the headwinds caused by COVID-19 during Q4, I am pleased with our overall performance during the year. Keeping patient safety at the core, GSK continues to serve the patients through a dedicated workforce that has ensured continued production and supply of medicines across the country during such challenging circumstances," GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals MD Sridhar Venkatesh said.

The Q4 has presented an unprecedented challenge in the form of a global pandemic, he added. At GSK, our core guiding principles remains employee safety and well-being, business continuity, and social responsibility, Venkatesh said.

The Board of Directors recommend a dividend of Rs 40 per equity share which includes a special dividend of Rs 20 per share for this year, the filing said. Shares of GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals closed at Rs 1,364.40 per scrip on the BSE, down 2.05 per cent from its previous close..

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 cast revealed, renewal to take time for Covid-19 pandemic

Coronavirus: Amway India gears up to meet increased demand for immunity, nutrition products

Vedanta's oil and gas head Ajay Dixit quits

Four ISIS terrorists killed in Pakistan's Punjab province

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

ANALYSIS-Cities hastily add pandemics to long list of 21st-century threats

In early 2018, parched by a severe drought, Cape Town rallied its residents and businesses to slash water use and stop its taps running dry. Now, lessons from the water crisis are helping the South African city respond to the coronavirus pa...

UK expands virus testing; anyone over 5 with symptoms now eligible

Britain expanded its testing scheme on Monday to allow anyone aged over five with COVID-19 symptoms to book a test to see if they have the virus, health minister Matt Hancock announced.Hancock also said the government had recruited 21,000 s...

Premier League clubs agree group training return from Tuesday

Premier League clubs will return to training in small groups from Tuesday after the latest stage of Project Restart was approved on Monday. Clubs unanimously voted to allow players to start socially distanced training in a bid to meet the P...

COVID-19 lockdown extended till May 31 in Telangana with fresh guidelines and relaxations, says CM K Chandrasekhar Rao. PTI SJR VS VS

COVID-19 lockdown extended till May 31 in Telangana with fresh guidelines and relaxations, says CM K Chandrasekhar Rao. PTI SJR VS VS...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020