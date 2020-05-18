Left Menu
Development News Edition

Vedanta board approves proposed de-listing from BSE, NSE

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-05-2020 22:37 IST | Created: 18-05-2020 22:37 IST
Vedanta board approves proposed de-listing from BSE, NSE

Vedanta Ltd on Monday said its board has approved the proposed de-listing of mining baron Anil Agarwal's flagship Indian unit from the BSE and the National Stock Exchange. "The meeting of the board of directors of the company (board) was held today (Monday)...de-listing proposal was considered... Approval was granted to the de-listing proposal, after having discussed and considered various factors," Vedanta Ltd said in a filing to the BSE.

The nod was given to the company to seek shareholders' approval for the de-listing proposal by way of special resolution through postal ballot and e-voting, the filing said. "Approval was granted to the company to seek shareholders' approval for the aforesaid de-listing proposal by way of special resolution through postal ballot and e-voting, and in this regard, the draft of the postal ballot notice and the explanatory statement thereto were also approved," the filing said.

Last week, Agarwal announced the intention to take his Indian listed firm Vedanta Ltd private by buying out shares held by public. "The company had received a letter...from Vedanta Resources Ltd (VRL), a member of the promoter and promoter group of the company, expressing its intention to, either individually or along with one or more subsidiaries, acquire all fully paid-up equity shares of the company (equity shares) that are held by the public shareholders...and consequently, voluntarily de-list the equity shares from the recognised stock exchanges where they are listed, namely BSE Ltd and National Stock Exchange of India Ltd," the filing said.

Agarwal-controlled Vedanta Resources will offer Rs 87.5 per share to nearly 49 per cent public shareholders of Vedanta Ltd, the company had said. VRL along with the other members of the promoter group currently hold 51.06 per cent equity of the company. Public shareholders hold 169.10 crore or 48.94 per cent of shares.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 cast revealed, renewal to take time for Covid-19 pandemic

Coronavirus: Amway India gears up to meet increased demand for immunity, nutrition products

Vedanta's oil and gas head Ajay Dixit quits

Four ISIS terrorists killed in Pakistan's Punjab province

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

France, Germany propose 500 bln euro EU Recovery Fund

France and Germany proposed on Monday a 500 billion euro 543 billion Recovery Fund that would offer grants to European Union regions and sectors hit hardest by the coronavirus pandemic, pushing up the euro and bringing down Italian bond yie...

More Guatemalans deported from US test positive for virus

Ten more Guatemalans deported from the United States last week have tested positive for COVID-19 upon their return. A Guatemalan health official who was not authorized to discuss the information publicly and requested anonymity said Sunday ...

Mumbai COVID-19 cases up by 1,185 to 21,152; death toll 757

Mumbai on Monday reported 1,185 fresh COVID-19 cases and 23 more deaths, taking the total case count to 21,152 and the fatalities to 757, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation BMC said. A total of 13 of the 23 deceased were suffering from ...

U.S. savages WHO as it promises pandemic review, but China pledges $2 bln

The World Health Organization said on Monday an independent review of the global coronavirus response would begin as soon as possible and it received backing and a hefty pledge of funds from China, in the spotlight as the origin of the pand...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020