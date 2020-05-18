Left Menu
Nafed supplies pulses to Delhi govt for distribution, refutes allegations of substandard quality

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-05-2020 22:45 IST | Created: 18-05-2020 22:45 IST
Nafed on Monday said it has supplied quality pulses to the Delhi government for distribution through ration shops and refuted the allegations of substandard quality. In late April, the Delhi government decided to suspend the distribution of pulses under the PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY) over quality issues.

An order issued by the food and civil supplies department of the Delhi government had said the issue of quality of pulses was taken up with Nafed (the National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India). In a statement, Nafed said it started supply of pulses to the Delhi government from the second week of April.

The samples of pulses offered to the state government have been taken and stored properly, Nafed said. The cooperative said the state government is "making baseless allegations" and trying to mislead people.

Nafed asked why the Delhi government did not raise the quality issue while lifting the stocks. Under the central government scheme PMGKAY, one kg of pulses is to provided to each family through ration shops per month for the April-June period.

