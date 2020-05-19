Left Menu
Development News Edition

European airlines hope to resume flights but outlook is dim

PTI | Copenhagen | Updated: 19-05-2020 00:33 IST | Created: 19-05-2020 00:18 IST
European airlines hope to resume flights but outlook is dim
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

European airlines are planning for a return to the skies this summer after being grounded almost completely for weeks over the coronavirus pandemic. The outlook, however, remains uncertain, with companies forecasting a slow recovery even next year due to public health restrictions and concerns.

Finland's national airline, a major carrier between Europe and China, said Monday it will add more flights and routes beginning in July if governments ease their lockdowns enough for travel to resume. It will restart in phases, with a strong focus on Asia, which is strategically important for the state-controlled airline. The Helsinki-based company said it will fly to Beijing, Hong Kong, and Shanghai, adding it was pending government approval, but also to Nagoya, Osaka and Tokyo Narita in Japan; and to Singapore, Seoul and Bangkok.

"We expect aviation to recover gradually, starting in July", Finnair Chief Commercial Officer Ole Orver said in a statement. "Our intention is to operate approximately 30% of our normal amount of flights in July, and we will also start long-haul flights to our key Asian destinations. We will then add routes and frequencies month by month as demand recovers." In July, Finnair also aims to resume flying to several cities in Europe as well as six domestic routes. Destinations in Spain, Italy and Poland would be added in August. The airline does not expect passengers to have to sit next to each other as the numbers are forecast to be small.

Spokesperson Paivyt Tallqvist told the AP that customers "are seated as far away from each other as possible" with the exception of families, which can sit together. Seating is reviewed at the gate. She added that as of Monday, "we require everyone to wear a mask onboard, as masks are considered to be a good solution for those situations where maintaining distance is not possible." The masks are to be worn during the entire flight but doesn't apply to children under 7.

Passengers will be asked to stand at least 1 meter (3.3 feet) from each other at the airport, buses will be kept half empty, and customers will be are asked to avoid unnecessary movement in the cabin. Other airlines are likewise preparing to fly more soon, though the prospects remain uncertain.

The Lufthansa Group's low-cost carrier Eurowings said Monday it was expanding its summer vacation flights starting from June by adding 40 destinations including Spain's Mallorca, Split in Croatia and the Greek island of Santorini. The airline warned that customers should check the status of local restrictions. It offered free rebooking up until 14 days before departure, including changing destination on flights within Europe. Budget airline Ryanair, which had been the busiest carrier in Europe before the pandemic hit, has also said it is preparing to restart flights in July, pending an easing in lockdowns. On Monday, it said it expects a record loss of 200 billion euros ($220 billion) for the April-June quarter, when the heaviest restrictions on public life were implemented across Europe.

It also expects a slow recovery, estimating it will carry only 50% of its previously forecast number of passengers in the fully year 2021.

TRENDING

Vedanta's oil and gas head Ajay Dixit quits

Kotak Mahindra Bank launches video-based KYC for opening of accounts remotely

The Kissing Booth 2 release likely to delay, get other latest updates

Nintendo Switch Lite back in stock at Amazon, GameStop

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Pompeo says intent to fire State Dept IG was not retaliation -Washington Post

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said his recommendation to President Donald Trump that the inspector general of the State Department be fired was not an act of retaliation as he was unaware of any investigations the employee was carryin...

Spark add Architect; Twilight joins Shock

The Hangzhou Spark continued their roster adjustments by officially announcing the acquisition of DPS player Minho Architect Park from the San Francisco Shock. The Shock also announced the addition of former Vancouver Titans flex support Jo...

Sudan extends lockdown in Khartoum state by two weeks -SUNA

Sudan has extended a lockdown of the state of Khartoum by an additional two weeks from Tuesday to try to slow the spread of the deadly COVID-19 disease, the state news agency reported late on Monday.The country had as of Saturday registered...

Report: P Colon eyeing comeback at age 47

Two years since he last pitched in the majors and just days before his 47th birthday, Bartolo Colon is reportedly eyeing a comeback. The right-hander told ESPNs Marly Rivera on Monday that he wants to return for a 22nd season, and he wants ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020