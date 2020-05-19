Alliance University Has Been Awarded The QS IGAUGE E-Learning Excellence for Academic Digitization

Left Menu
PTI | Bangalore | Updated: 19-05-2020 12:41 IST | Created: 19-05-2020 12:41 IST
BANGALORE, May 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In the wake of the COVID-19 situation, higher education institutes are seeing a massive transformation to ensure that learning continues for students even while they are unable to attend physical classroom sessions. As a solution to assist institutions in evaluating their technological competencies, QS - the global rankings and ratings agency - through its India arm, QS IGAUGE, created and curated E-Learning Excellence for Academic Digitisation (E-LEAD) certification to meet the requirements of a rapidly changing and challenging environment for virtual teaching. The certification with a rigorous methodology is built on audit process, data collection & validation, quality check, peer review, and a final review by domain experts. The 'E-LEAD Certification' along with a profile listing on the QS IGAUGE website will support certified institutions in establishing themselves as an equipped entity in dealing with the current situation as well as their future-readiness.

Alliance University has been recognized as one of the pioneers in academic digitization and was certified in the launch event held online on May 14, 2020. The event was hosted by Dr. Ashwin Fernandes, Regional Director, QS with Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal, Honourable Minister of Human Resource Development, Government of India as the Chief Guest and Dr. (Mrs) Pankaj Mittal, Secretary General, Association of Indian Universities (AIU) as the Guest of Honour. During the ceremony, the Chief Guest Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal expressed his happiness over QS IGAUGE incorporating some of the suggestions from the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) for the certification. He stated that India is standing tall in managing the COVID-19 situation and that higher education institutes in the country were doing a tremendous job in proctoring online education.

Dr. (Mrs.) Pankaj Mittal also commended all the universities that have received the QS IGAUGE E-LEAD Certification as pioneers in transforming the learning delivery methods. She mentioned that the post corona time would create a new normal for higher education institutes too, that will need every one in the system to embrace online learning even in full time programs. While accepting the recognition from QS IGAUGE, Dr. Anubha Singh, Vice-Chancellor, Alliance University, Bengaluru, mentioned how creative pathways had to be envisioned to promote remote learning. She attributed this recognition to the agility of faculty, staff and students of Alliance University who have so well adapted to the new learning medium ensuring that the academic year was saved. It is a matter of immense pride that Alliance University is one among the first twelve institutions being certified throughout the nation. This is testament to the fact that the University has displayed readiness to offer education online, both during and post COVID-19.

About Alliance University: Alliance University is a Private University established in Karnataka State by Act No.34 of year 2010 and is recognized by the University Grants Commission (UGC), New Delhi. The University is known for its diverse degree courses, state-of-the-art campus, high quality education and excellent placement record and aspires to be among the best universities in the world by the year 2025. Website: www.alliance.edu.in Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-xkK-6N6cTQ Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1008150/Alliance_University_Logo.jpg PWR PWR

