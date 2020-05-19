Flipkart partners with Vishal Mega Mart for home delivery of essentials in 26 cities

E-commerce marketplace Flipkart on Tuesday announced a partnership with Vishal Mega Mart retail store chain to facilitate the delivery of essentials at consumers' doorstep in 26 cities across the country. The number will be further scaled to 240-plus cities in the next four weeks. Under the partnership, consumers across over 365 Vishal Mega Mart stores will be able to order products and get them delivered at their doorstep.

The products will be available as per government guidelines across all zones. Once a consumer places an order through the Flipkart app, delivery executives will collect the products from the nearest Vishal store and deliver it at the customer's doorstep safely. This will help consumers stay indoors and maintain social distancing in the backdrop of the ongoing battle against COVID-19.

"Our ability to work with the modern retail stores across cities will give consumers access to relevant products while enabling doorstep delivery of groceries and essentials," said Flipkart Group CEO Kalyan Krishnamurthy. As part of this partnership, a Vishal Mega Mart Essentials store has been created on Flipkart. Vishal Mega Mart is a leading fashion-led hypermarket business with 365 plus stores across 240 plus cities operated by Airplaza Retail Holdings. (ANI)