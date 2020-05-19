Left Menu
Development News Edition

Public transport resumes in Delhi after nearly 2 months, distancing norms in place

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-05-2020 15:38 IST | Created: 19-05-2020 15:38 IST
Public transport resumes in Delhi after nearly 2 months, distancing norms in place

Public transport resumed in Delhi on Tuesday with buses, auto-rickshaws and taxis plying on roads, albeit with a limited number of passengers, after a gap of nearly two months due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown. Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said the department is taking all necessary precautions with regard to the resumption of public transport and urged people to wear masks and ensure social distancing.

"At some terminals and bus stands, we have started conducting thermal screening of passengers before boarding. We will try to implement this at all busy bus stands. Under the leadership of Arvind Kejriwal, the government is taking all necessary steps to ensure safe transport for people," he tweeted. The Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) and cluster buses resumed services with social distancing norms and safety measures like use of sanitisers and masks in place to check the spread of the deadly coronavirus.

"We are trying to run as many buses as possible. But, many buses are under special hire and also some of our drivers and conductors living in the NCR cities are finding it difficult to join the duty. The situation will improve in the coming days," a senior transport officer said. He said no major issues have been reported since the bus services resumed in the morning, except in some areas where people had to wait a bit longer.

Sources said some cluster buses in rural areas did not ply as drivers stayed away from work claiming their wages for the lockdown period had not been paid. "Many cluster buses from Dichao Kalan, Kanjhawala, Kair and Bawana depot did not ply as the drivers demanding payment of their pending wages refused to join work," said a source.

The Delhi Integrated Multi Modal Transit System (DIMTS) operates over 2,500 cluster buses in the city. The DTC runs nearly 3,900 buses. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had on Monday announced relaxations in curbs, including reopening of public transport with social distancing norms, during the extended lockdown that is slated to end on May 31.

"In a bus, only 20 passengers will be allowed to travel. The Transport Department will have the responsibility to maintain social distancing during travel and at bus stops," he had said. Kejriwal had said drivers of taxis, auto-rickshaws and cabs will have to disinfect the sitting area of passengers after every trip. Maxi cabs can ply with five passengers and RTVs with 11.

Bus and other public transport services were shut in the last week of March..

TRENDING

Kotak Mahindra Bank launches video-based KYC for opening of accounts remotely

The Kissing Booth 2 release likely to delay, get other latest updates

UAE to welcome holders of valid residency visas from June 1- WAM

Vedanta's oil and gas head Ajay Dixit quits

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

China says Trump trying to shift blame from his 'incompetent response' to contain COVID-19

China on Tuesday accused President Donald Trump of using it as an issue to shift the blame from his incompetent response to contain the coronavirus at home, hours after he threatened to pull the US out of the UN health body if it failed to ...

Past its peak? Battered oil demand faces threat from electric vehicles

Oil companies may be facing uncertainty as the coronavirus pandemic triggers a collapse in demand for their products, but auto makers are betting the crisis will help accelerate an electric future.With economies reeling from lockdowns to cu...

8 more test COVID-19 positive, cases cross 100-mark in U'khand

The number of COVID-19 cases in Uttarakhand crossed the 100-mark on Tuesday after eight more people tested positive for the infection, a health department bulletin said hereThe latest cases were reported from Chamoli, Pauri, Dehradun, Bages...

A total of 41 NDRF teams including reserves are deployed in Odisha and West Bengal: NDRF DG S N Pradhan.

A total of 41 NDRF teams including reserves are deployed in Odisha and West Bengal NDRF DG S N Pradhan....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020