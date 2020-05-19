Thomas Goode & Co Set For Luxury Refurbishment

Left Menu
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 19-05-2020 16:00 IST | Created: 19-05-2020 16:00 IST
MUMBAI and LONDON, May 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The luxury tableware retailer Thomas Goode & Co's flagship Mayfair store is set to be part of a multi-million pound refurbishment by the building's owner, Cain International. The business, which is approaching its 200th anniversary, has been based in South Audley Street for over 150 years.

Cain International, a privately held real estate investment firm operating in Europe and the United States, secured planning consent last month for the important Heritage building. It is set to undergo a major refurbishment, which will include the creation of 23 luxury-serviced apartments operated by the Oberoi Group. The Oberoi Group, headquartered in New Delhi operates 32 hotels across the world and already has an association with Thomas Goode through the opening of a boutique and a museum within the Oberoi in Mumbai in February 2019. The bespoke capabilities of Thomas Goode & Co have been a welcome addition to India's retail landscape, enabling its clients both in India and across Asia, to create unique family heirlooms and wedding gifts. To meet the demand from India's wedding and gifting market, in September 2019, Thomas Goode partnered with Sabyasachi Mukherjee, India's most sought-after bridal designer - a cultural and creative icon - to define a new wedding trousseau. Thomas Goode & Co Chairman Johnny Sandelson said, "For almost 200 years, Thomas Goode & Co has been synonymous with the finest quality china, glass and tableware. We are now taking the brand into the 21st century. After refurbishment we will return to a smaller retail space, but it will retain much of its glorious past in a more contemporary setting." Thomas Goode & Co has a long-standing relationship with the British Royal Family, which still continues today. The retailer has two royal warrants from both HM Queen Elizabeth II and HRH The Prince of Wales.

In recent times, Thomas Goode & Co has provided bespoke china for Queen Elizabeth II and was commissioned in 1981 to create a dinner service as a gift to Their Royal Highnesses, the Prince and Princess of Wales on the occasion of their wedding. Sir Elton John, who has a strong passion for the shop, is a minority shareholder. Sandelson said he was working with his friends at Cain International and Oberoi Hotels to finalise details of their new lease, and the integration of the shop into the wider refurbishment. It is hoped that works will be completed in 3 years, well in time for the bicentenary of Thomas Goode in 2027. Thomas Goode & Co is due to remain in situ until construction works commence. The business is currently still operating online and taking telephone orders. Sandelson said, "Thomas Goode's history has seen it survive through wars, revolutions and even previous pandemics. We will come through COVID -19 stronger, and this refurbishment will mark an important moment in our evolution." About Thomas Goode & Co: Thomas Goode & Co. founded in 1827, is one of the world's oldest luxury retailers, offering an unrivalled selection of china, silver and glassware from the world's finest brands, as well as its own iconic designs, from its 18,000 sq. ft showroom on Mayfair's South Audley Street. Since its foundation, Thomas Goode has provided a uniquely personal service to its clients, and has an exceptional archive of heirloom designs created for Royal families, rock stars and design aficionados the world over. Thomas Goode is proud to have been granted Royal Warrants by both Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and HRH The Prince of Wales, continuing an honour that was first bestowed on the business as far back as 1863. Thomas Goode is owned by Johnny Sandelson, who took over the business in 2018.

