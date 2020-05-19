Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19 dominates headlines; Migrant labour crisis most-trending news: Study

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-05-2020 16:14 IST | Created: 19-05-2020 16:14 IST
COVID-19 dominates headlines; Migrant labour crisis most-trending news: Study

As a nationwide lockdown continues to fight the coronavirus pandemic, COVID-19 has accounted for up to 42.2 per cent of mainstream news headlines during this period while a resultant migrant labour crisis has emerged as the most-trending news, a new study showed on Tuesday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has emerged as the biggest newsmaker among all Indian political leaders, showed the study that used artificial intelligence to analyse 75,000 headlines across 15 mainstream news sources between March 1 and May 10.

Modi is followed by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Congress leader P Chidambaram in the top-five newsmakers among national leaders, as per the study done by boutique brand-building firm Dharma Media Consultants, in partnership with technology company PRM Fincon, on how COVID-19 has primarily occupied news space. Among state-level politicians, Jyotiraditya Scindia was most in the news with his shift from Congress to BJP. He was followed by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

The study found that out of the total 75,000 headlines, 24.5 per cent of headlines were related to COVID-19 pre-lockdown (from March 1), but it rose to 42.2 per cent during the first two phases of the lockdown and then dropped to 32 per cent in the first week of the third phase (till May 10). The third phase of the lockdown continued for two weeks till May 17 with considerable relaxations as compared to the earlier two phases, while the lockdown has now been extended to the fourth phase till May 31 with further relaxations to help revive economic activities.

Dharma Media Consultants' Founder Shutapa Paul said the study was carried out with an aim to find who and what were the newsmakers before and during lockdown induced by the deadly coronavirus. PRM Fincon's Co-Founder Rupesh Chaudhuri said, "Our contextual analysis engine, Xlrt, is capable of generating insights that end users can use for informed decision making. Using its AI engine, we were quickly able to identify the entities that were making the headlines across a variety of news sources and news categories." As per the study, Google, Amazon and Facebook had the most COVID-19 related news among listed and unlisted brands.

Among listed companies, Yes Bank topped the charts, followed by Google, Facebook, Amazon, and HDFC. For unlisted brands, Jio came on the top due to news of Facebook's investment in the company and was followed by Realme, Flipkart, Zomato and Swiggy.

The celebrity news was topped by deaths of actors Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan, while Kareena Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan and Anushka Sharma were also in the news. From the world of sports, postponement of Tokyo Olympics 2020 made the most news, followed by news about Virat Kohli and the IPL.

The migrant labour crisis as a fallout of the COVID-19 crisis was the most-trending news, followed by the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in the national capital, WHO's handling of the coronavirus pandemic, Wuhan as the epicentre of the deadly virus outbreak, and the Visakhapatnam gas leak incident. The current affairs headlines were topped by Maharashtra (with the highest reported cases of coronavirus in India), Sensex (which has remained choppy due to the virus outbreak and the lockdown) and Indian Railways.

In the international news segment, US President Donald Trump topped the charts, followed by the United Nations, Wall Street, Democratic Presidential nominee Joe Biden and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson..

TRENDING

Kotak Mahindra Bank launches video-based KYC for opening of accounts remotely

The Kissing Booth 2 release likely to delay, get other latest updates

UAE to welcome holders of valid residency visas from June 1- WAM

Vedanta's oil and gas head Ajay Dixit quits

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Ronaldo returns to Juventus training after two months

Five-times World Player of the Year Cristiano Ronaldo rejoined Serie A champions Juventus for training on Tuesday after an absence of 72 days that included the last two weeks in quarantine. The 35-year-old was filmed arriving at the Turin c...

Govt extends deadline to fulfill contractual obligations by up to 6 months

The Finance Ministry has extended the deadline for fulfillment of contractual obligations of all government projects, including public-private partnerships PPP, which were due for completion on or after February 20, by up to six months in v...

'Missing' posters target Kamal Nath, LS MP son in Chhindwara

Posters proclaiming senior Congress leader Kamal Nath and his Lok Sabha MP son Nakul Nath missing and offering a Rs 21,000 reward appeared in their stronghold Chhindwara in Madhya Pradesh amid the nationwide lockdown for the novel coronavir...

Delhi violence: HC seeks response from police on bail plea of Shahrukh Pathan

Delhi High Court on Tuesday sought a response from Delhi Police on the bail plea of Shahrukh Pathan, the man who allegedly opened fire at police personnel on February 24 during violence in northeast Delhi. Pathan has approached the court se...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020