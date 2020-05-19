Welspun One Logistics Parks plans to donate 1 lakh masks to support fight against pandemic

Welspun One Logistics Parks (WOLP) on Tuesday said it plans to donate one lakh disposable single-use masks by this month-end to Corona Warriors, particularly those who are engaged in warehousing and logistics activities in Bhiwandi (Maharashtra) and Bengaluru. The initiative is aimed at bridging the demand-supply gap for personal protection gears among the frontline logistics workers in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, Welspun One Logistics Parks said in a release.

This initiative also concentrates on equipping local communities' such as panchayat, police force, fire station employees, housekeeping staff and servicing truck drivers with similar personal protection masks to combat the pandemic, it added. Compliant with guidelines issued by the central government to help curtail the pandemic, WOLP aims to support over 25,000 workers in Bhiwandi and Bengaluru by supplying them with disposable single-use masks that aid in preventing the spread of COVID-19, it said.

These masks have been especially produced with 98 per cent BFE (Bacteria Filtration Efficiency) at Welspun's Advanced Textiles facility at Anjar in Gujarat, it added. Part of the city-based conglomerate Welspun Group, Welspun One Logistics Parks is an integrated real estate fund focused on warehousing.

"We are in full support of our government's relief efforts and are committed to protecting the health of workers and communities in the vicinity of our projects," said Anshul Singhal, managing director, Welspun One Logistics Parks. Moving forward, WOLP will continue to understand other need gaps and offer care in safeguarding warehousing and logistics communities across the country, in the best way possible, the release added.