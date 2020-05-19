Left Menu
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-05-2020 20:25 IST | Created: 19-05-2020 20:02 IST
Indian Steel Association names Dilip Oommen as next President          

Indian Steel Association (ISA) on Tuesday appointed Dilip Oommen as its new President with immediate effect. "Dilip Oommen, CEO, Arcelor Mittal Nippon Steel India has taken over as President of ISA. This was decided in the Extra Ordinary Board Meeting of ISA, which was held today, May 19, 2020," the body said in a statement.

The extraordinary board meeting was called to decide on the leadership of the association after Tata Steel CEO T V Narendran stepped down as President on May 1, months before the end of his term in August. Oommen was unanimously appointed as President for the next two years.

An ISA official said Oommen has been appointed the President with immediate effect, and his two-year tenure ends in May 2022. "Oommen is a veteran of the steel industry with more than 37 years of experience and an alumnus of Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur (IIT-K)," the ISA statement said.

