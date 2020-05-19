Left Menu
Development News Edition

Icra revises steel sector outlook to negative as demand likely to fall by record 20 pc in FY21

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-05-2020 20:32 IST | Created: 19-05-2020 20:07 IST
Icra revises steel sector outlook to negative as demand likely to fall by record 20 pc in FY21

Expecting a record fall of 20 per cent in domestic steel demand during the ongoing financial year, ratings agency Icra on Tuesday said it has revised its outlook for the sector to negative from stable. According to official data, India consumed 100 million tonne of steel during financial year ended March 2020.

"Early indications of an unprecedented demand slowdown visible in data for March and April, points to a steep year-on-year contraction in steel demand of 22 per cent and 91 per cent, respectively. The domestic steel demand is estimated to decline by upwards of 20 per cent in 2020-21, which will be the sharpest fall on record," Icra said. Consequently, the outlook on the domestic steel industry has been revised to negative from stable as the domestic steel demand is expected to remain subdued until the COVID-19 pandemic is brought under control.

The rating agency has warned that the first half of financial year 2020-21 is expected to be very challenging. Jayanta Roy, senior vice-president and group head (corporate sector ratings), ICRA, said, "Rebooting the steel industry from hibernation is going to be a tough task. The first half of 2020-21 is expected to be especially challenging for steelmakers. Many buyers could prefer to sit at the sidelines, given the uncertain demand environment and liquidity pangs of steel consumers, amid dwindling sales and fixed cost obligations.

He added that despite higher borrowing levels of state governments that have been allowed subject to conditions, infrastructure spending by the Centre and states could be partly deferred to the next fiscal due to dwindling tax collections currently, limiting the possibility of a sharp bounce back in steel demand post the lockdown. Key steel consuming states like Maharashtra, Gujarat, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Rajasthan and Punjab have a sizeable portion of their population living in districts marked as red zones, and with around 51 per cent of the urban population living in red zones, the steel demand from the construction and real estate sectors could take some time to return to the pre-COVID-19 levels, Icra said.

In addition to slackness in demand, the migration of labour, timely availability of raw materials, and liquidity/ working capital availability remain some of the key challenges grappling the end-consumers of steel. The challenges could also affect the operating profitability and debt protection metrics of steelmakers in 2020-21.

TRENDING

Kotak Mahindra Bank launches video-based KYC for opening of accounts remotely

The Kissing Booth 2 release likely to delay, get other latest updates

UAE to welcome holders of valid residency visas from June 1- WAM

Vedanta's oil and gas head Ajay Dixit quits

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

NFL testing modified masks for players next season

NFL players could wear modified facemasks next season, with league engineers and equipment maker Oakley already testing prototypes, according to NFL Players Association medical director Thom Mayer. Speaking on ESPNs The Adam Schefter Podcas...

Sonia Gandhi calls meeting of opp parties on May 22 to discuss plight of migrants

Congress president Sonia Gandhi has called a meeting of opposition parties on May 22 to discuss the plight of migrant workers due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown and the governments handling of the crisis, including the announcement of ...

Tata Power posts over two-fold jump in Q4 net to Rs 475 cr

Tata Power on Tuesday posted a two-fold jump in its consolidated net profit to Rs 475&#160;crore in the January-March quarter compared to the year-ago period. The companys consolidated net profit was Rs 172 crore in the quarter ended on Mar...

U.S. Senate panel backs Trump nominee Ratcliffe to be top U.S. spy

The U.S. Senate Intelligence Committee voted along party lines on Tuesday to back President Donald Trumps nomination of Republican Representative John Ratcliffe to be director of national intelligence. The committee said the vote was 8-7, a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020