Left Menu
Development News Edition

Need for speedy implementation of recent measures for NBFCs: Ind Ra

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-05-2020 20:51 IST | Created: 19-05-2020 20:10 IST
Need for speedy implementation of recent measures for NBFCs: Ind Ra

There is a need for speedy implementation of the recent measures announced by the government for NBFCs to provide maximum benefit to micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), according to a report. In order to support NBFCs, the government had announced steps such as Rs 30,000 crore of special liquidity scheme for NBFCs, housing finance companies, and microfinance companies, Rs 45,000 crore of partial credit guarantee scheme and Rs 50,000 crore equity infusion for MSMEs through Fund of Funds, among others.

"Ironing out operational challenges and speedy implementation (of measures for NBFCs) would be key to avoid restricting the benefits to the targeted segment (MSMEs)," India Ratings and Research said in a report. It said the Rs 30,000 crore special liquidity scheme, which is fully guaranteed by the government, can incentivise banks to take exposure in the lower rated investment grade non-banking financial companies (NBFCs).

Banks would be able to have slightly better pricing on these loans, notwithstanding them being proposed to be backed by a government guarantee, on account of the lower bargaining power of the lower rated NBFCs, it said. The scheme allows for primary and secondary market transactions, which can help mutual funds (especially credit funds) sell some of their papers and generate liquidity, easing some pressure on them.

The report said Rs 45,000 crore partial credit guarantee scheme with 20 per cent first loss protection from the government is aimed at providing some incentive to lenders. It could provide some liquidity window to small NBFCs, provided lenders have the risk appetite to fund these entities after getting 20 per cent loss cushion, the rating agency said.

"While the 20 per cent first loss protection in the assignment/ securitisation can be a strong incentive if operationalised suitably, investments by lenders in primary papers based on the 20 per cent guarantee would be based on loss estimation by lenders," it said, adding that it may lead to the funds largely flowing to higher-rated entities. The government has also announced collateral-free loans worth Rs 3 lakh crore for MSMEs with a 100 per cent guaranteed cover on them.

"This additional funding takes care of the liquidity requirements of these entities for some time and to that extent could prevent them from being classified as NPAs. This also helps in restricting the jump in credit cost for lenders," the report said. The rating agency said MSMEs may continue to face the pain if the lockdown persists for a longer time and resumption of business operations gets delayed.

"The real problem facing these companies is demand compression; until that gets resolved, providing loans can only lever the balance sheet, but is not a sustainable solution," it added.

TRENDING

Kotak Mahindra Bank launches video-based KYC for opening of accounts remotely

The Kissing Booth 2 release likely to delay, get other latest updates

UAE to welcome holders of valid residency visas from June 1- WAM

Vedanta's oil and gas head Ajay Dixit quits

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

NFL testing modified masks for players next season

NFL players could wear modified facemasks next season, with league engineers and equipment maker Oakley already testing prototypes, according to NFL Players Association medical director Thom Mayer. Speaking on ESPNs The Adam Schefter Podcas...

Sonia Gandhi calls meeting of opp parties on May 22 to discuss plight of migrants

Congress president Sonia Gandhi has called a meeting of opposition parties on May 22 to discuss the plight of migrant workers due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown and the governments handling of the crisis, including the announcement of ...

Tata Power posts over two-fold jump in Q4 net to Rs 475 cr

Tata Power on Tuesday posted a two-fold jump in its consolidated net profit to Rs 475&#160;crore in the January-March quarter compared to the year-ago period. The companys consolidated net profit was Rs 172 crore in the quarter ended on Mar...

U.S. Senate panel backs Trump nominee Ratcliffe to be top U.S. spy

The U.S. Senate Intelligence Committee voted along party lines on Tuesday to back President Donald Trumps nomination of Republican Representative John Ratcliffe to be director of national intelligence. The committee said the vote was 8-7, a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020