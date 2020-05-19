Snapdeal resumes pan-India deliveries

Ecommerce platform Snapdeal on Tuesday resumed full services pan-India, covering over 26,000 pin codes, excluding those in the containment zones it used to serve pre-lockdown. The company also said it will be giving the cash-on-delivery options to customers as before. The eCommerce industry was in deep crisis after government banned them from taking non-essential goods orders during the lockdown that began on March 25. However, after the fourth lockdown extension from Monday through May 31, eCommerce players were allowed to take order of all goods.

A statement from the company claimed that they are only platform offering the cash-on-delivery option now across all the 26000 pin codes - in green, orange and red zones it was serving before the lockdown. Snapdeal also said it has completed delivery of nearly 50 per cent of the pre-lockdown orders placed in March but which could not be delivered due to the lockdown.