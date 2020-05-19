Left Menu
Development News Edition

Apollo Tyres Q4 net dips 7 pc to Rs 78 cr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-05-2020 21:38 IST | Created: 19-05-2020 21:38 IST
Apollo Tyres Q4 net dips 7 pc to Rs 78 cr

New Delhi, May 19 (PTI) Apollo Tyres on Tuesday reported a 7.36 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit to Rs 77.8 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2020. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 83.99 crore for the January-March period of 2018-19.

Total income of the company declined to Rs 3,607.74 crore for the fourth quarter as compared with Rs 4,322.24 crore in the same period of 2018-19, Apollo Tyres said in a statement. "Along with the demand in the replacement market, we saw some improvement in demand from OEs as well in the fourth quarter, before the widespread disruption caused by COVID-19 put us all in an uncharted territory," Apollo Tyres Chairman Onkar S Kanwar said.

He further said: "Our teams across geographies have shown great resilience and adaptability in this difficult situation; various actions have been taken at our operations around the world to protect our people and to ensure business continuity under these circumstances." With lockdowns easing, the demand has started picking up gradually across product and market segments, giving company some relief, Kanwar said. For the year ended March 31, 2020, the tyre maker reported a net profit of Rs 476.39 crore as against Rs 679.84 crore in 2018-19.

Total income of the company for the 2019-20 fiscal stood at Rs 16,373.87 crore as compared with Rs 17,671.96 crore in 2018-19..

TRENDING

Kotak Mahindra Bank launches video-based KYC for opening of accounts remotely

The Kissing Booth 2 release likely to delay, get other latest updates

UAE to welcome holders of valid residency visas from June 1- WAM

Vedanta's oil and gas head Ajay Dixit quits

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Tamil Nadu's COVID-19 tally rises to 12,448 with 601 new cases

With 601 COVID-19 cases and three deaths reported on Tuesday in Tamil Nadu, the total number of coronavirus cases has risen to 12,448, as per the state health department. The tally is inclusive of 7,466 patients who are active cases and 84 ...

Delhi’s private liquor shops likely to reopen from Friday

All private liquor shops in the national capital are likely to reopen from Friday as the Delhi government has directed these outlets to submit their monthly stock record MSR by May 21. However, liquor shops in malls will remain closed in ac...

87pc Indians feel country managed coronavirus crisis well: Survey

New Delhi, May 19 PTI&#160;About&#160;87 per cent of Indians feel&#160;that their country has managed the COVID-19 crisis well, placing the country at the third place among 23 countries, according to a new survey. According to Blackbox Rese...

249 arrested, 31 cases registered for lockdown violations in Uttarakhand

As many as 33 cases were filed and 249 people arrested for violating lockdown norms on Tuesday, said Uttarakhand Police. With 33 cases being registered and 249 people arrested for violating lockdown norms which were imposed to prevent the s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020