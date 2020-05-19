Left Menu
FAA to mandate new safety management tools for airplane manufacturers

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 19-05-2020 22:07 IST | Created: 19-05-2020 21:59 IST
FAA to mandate new safety management tools for airplane manufacturers

The Federal Aviation Administration said Tuesday it will require Boeing Co and other aircraft manufacturers to adopt new safety management tools in the wake of two fatal Boeing 737 MAX crashes that killed 346 people.

The announcement that the FAA will begin the regulatory process to mandate Safety Management Systems in response to recommendations was released in January by an expert panel. The panel named by Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao did not back ending the long-standing practice of delegating some certification tasks to aircraft manufacturers. Boeing grounded its entire 737 Max fleet after an Ethiopian Airlines flight crashed in March 2019.

