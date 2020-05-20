Resulticks named to Gartner Magic Quadrant for fourth year in a row

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India]/New York [USA] May 20 (ANI/PRNewswire): Resulticks, the world's fastest-growing real-time conversation marketing cloud solutions provider, has been named by Gartner to the May 2020 Magic Quadrant for Multichannel Marketing Hubs(MMH). This marks the fourth consecutive time since the company's founding just eight years ago that Resulticks has been placed in the Gartner Magic Quadrant.

"I believe Resulticks' repeated recognition in the Magic Quadrant attests to the transformative value our approach brings to the market--an integrated solution that enables concrete attribution and achieves top-line growth for all businesses," said Redickaa Subrammanian, CEO and co-founder of Resulticks. In its MMH Magic Quadrant report, Gartner defined a multichannel marketing hub as "a technology that orchestrates a company's communications with and offers to customer segments across multiple channels."

"Digital marketing leaders use multichannel marketing hubs to orchestrate contextually relevant experiences across complex journeys. Vendors emphasize unified customer profiles supported by predictive insights to drive personalized interactions," said Gartner in this year's report. "Resulticks' industry-acknowledged strengths have resonated strongly with our clients. These include, but are certainly not limited to our fully integrated customer data platform, campaign orchestration, real-time multichannel communication, strong personalization, and multitouch attribution at scale," noted Subrammanian.

"Resulticks' industry-acknowledged strengths have resonated strongly with our clients. These include, but are certainly not limited to our fully integrated customer data platform, campaign orchestration, real-time multichannel communication, strong personalization, and multitouch attribution at scale," noted Subrammanian.

"Marketers worldwide--at this very moment--are facing unprecedented pressures from a volatile and struggling global economy and industry-specific marketplace dynamics that require them to pivot on a dime. Our exceptional speed-to-market has helped our clients undergo the digital shift and bridge their online/offline customer journeys. I think our time-to-value, dedicated support, and executive-level attention have also bolstered the confidence of many of our clients. We're not just a solutions provider, we're a partner in their success," she added.