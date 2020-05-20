Left Menu
Development News Edition

Turkey imposes additional import tariffs on more than 800 items

Reuters | Updated: 20-05-2020 11:24 IST | Created: 20-05-2020 11:24 IST
Turkey imposes additional import tariffs on more than 800 items

Turkey has imposed an additional tariff of up to 30% on imports of more than 800 items including work and agriculture machinery, a statement on the Official Gazette showed on Wednesday. The new tariffs, which could slow a rise in the current account deficit, can be lowered by up to 10 percentage points as of Oct. 1. The tariffs will not be applied to imports from countries with which Turkey has a free trade agreement.

The additional tariffs will be applied on some items used in the construction sector, some steel and iron products, spare parts used in the automotive sector and televisions, as well as a wide range of other goods. Last week, Ankara announced additional tariffs on dozens of goods including dishwashers, freezers, jewellery, musical instruments and sanitary products. The additional tariffs on the imports of those products would be up to 30% until Sept. 30, and up to 25% after that date.

TRENDING

KoPT stops vessel movement as cyclone 'Amphan' approaches

National Test Abhyas mobile app launched for upcoming exams under NTA’s purview

Sex Education Season 3 release in Jan 2021, likely to see splits in many relationships

Kenya’s Safaricom ranks among 10 most valuable companies in Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Vande Bharat Mission Phase 2: AI special flight from Philippines to arrive in Kochi via Mumbai

An Air India special flight carrying stranded Indians from the Philippines will arrive on Wednesday in Kochi, Kerala, via Mumbai. Bringing Indians HomeVandeBharatMission Philippines Phase 2 Day 2 begins AI 1319 Manila-Mumbai-Kochi passenger...

Square Panda launches a revolutionary reading platform to support reading success in kids

Mumbai Maharashtra India May 20 ANIPRNewswire Developed by US-based edtech company Square Panda, SquareTales is a revolutionary reading app for pre-readers. Designed by neuroscientists from Stanford University, the child can start reading s...

Mumbai, May 20 (PTI) Money Market Operations as on May 19, 2020

Money Market Operations as on May 19, 2020 Amount in crore, Rate in Per cent. . VOLUME Weighted MONEY MARKET ONE LEG Average Rate Range A. Overnight Segment IIIIIIIV 317,798.21 3.26 0.94-4.55 I. Call Money 11,335.00 3.92 ...

Delhi court dismisses plea seeking early hearing on JNU violence

A Delhi court has dismissed a plea filed by a Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU professor seeking early hearing of a petition for registration of FIR in a case relating to the attack on students and teachers in the university campus on Januar...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020