Left Menu
Development News Edition

168 ship crew members stranded in Italy arrive in Goa

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 20-05-2020 12:28 IST | Created: 20-05-2020 12:28 IST
168 ship crew members stranded in Italy arrive in Goa

A chartered flight carrying 168 Indian ship crew members, who were stranded abroad due to travel restrictions amid the COVID-19 crisis, arrived at the Goa airport from Italy on Wednesday morning, authorities said. The Union Ministry of Home Affairs last week gave its nod for bringing back 414 Goans, who were working with the M/s Costa Cruise Company and were stranded in Italy.

"Goa International Airport receives 1st repatriation flight bringing to home 168 seafarers of Goa. All protocol for social distance, hand sanitisation in place, Process of testing to commence shortly, the state airport tweeted. Swab samples of the passengers were collected for testing, a health department official said.

"If anyone is found positive for coronavirus, the person will be admitted to the hospital designated for treatment of the disease, he said. All the 168 passengers would be quarantined for 14 days before being allowed to go home, said Dickson Vaz, founder president of the Seamen Association of Goa, a private union.

Two more flights are expected to arrive during the day to bring back others working with the M/s Costa Cruise Company, he said..

TRENDING

KoPT stops vessel movement as cyclone 'Amphan' approaches

National Test Abhyas mobile app launched for upcoming exams under NTA’s purview

Sex Education Season 3 release in Jan 2021, likely to see splits in many relationships

Kenya’s Safaricom ranks among 10 most valuable companies in Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Taiwan president rejects Beijing rule; China says 'reunification' inevitable

Taiwan cannot accept becoming part of China under its one country, two systems offer of autonomy, President Tsai Ing-wen said on Wednesday, strongly rejecting Chinas sovereignty claims and likely setting the stage for an ever-worsening of t...

Bong Joon Ho set to publish 'Parasite: A Graphic Novel in Storyboards' as the film turns one

Parasite fans can get a glimpse into the creative mind of director Bong Joon Ho as he publishes Parasite A Graphic Novel in Storyboards in the US to celebrate the multiple Oscar-winning films one year anniversary. Parasite had a sensational...

12 fresh cases of coronavirus in Himachal

Twelve people, who had recently returned from Mumbai, have tested positive for coronavirus in Himachal Pradesh, taking the virus tally in the state to 105, officials said on Wednesday. The 12 were among the 697 people, who had returned ...

NCDEX to launch futures contracts on Agridex next week

National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange NCDEX on Wednesday said it will launch futures contracts on NCDEX Agridex, which will be available for trading from next week. The NCDEX Agridex futures contracts expiring in the months of June 20...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020