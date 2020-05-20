Left Menu
CEAT Tyres reopens sales & service centres at select locations

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 20-05-2020 14:49 IST | Created: 20-05-2020 14:49 IST
CEAT Tyres on Wednesday announced the reopening of its sales and service network and also the launch of doorstep service to customers at select locations. CEAT Tyres has resumed its services at their dealerships 'Shoppes', in various parts of the country as per the various guidelines issued by the Central and state government with regards to activities permitted in various zones, the tyre maker said in a release. These dealerships provide a one-stop solution for car owners encompassing all tyre-related services.

As many as 165 dealerships of the total 302 across the country have resumed operations, a company spokesperson told PTI. "In the current scenario, the new normal necessitates us to be safer than ever before as the nation takes strides to step out of the COVID-19 pandemic. "There has been an introduction of doorstep delivery service and enforcement of mandatory adherence to precautionary measures at our operational Shoppes. We plan to extend the doorstep service across the country in phases,” Amit Tolani, Chief Marketing Officer, CEAT Tyres Ltd said in the release. Ceat had earlier announced the resumption of operations at its Nagpur, Halol, Nasik, Ambernath and Chennai plants. Besides these five, the company also has a manufacturing facility in Mumbai.

CEAT also said it has also introduced doorstep delivery service in certain locations. A customer can avail services such as battery jumpstart, tyre inspection, air inflation, tubeless puncture repair and car sanitisation at the doorstep through a dedicated phone line. PTI IAS MR MR.

