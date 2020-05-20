Left Menu
Molinari Media PBC to launch FINTECH.TV-India

Molinari Media PBC today announced that it is going to open its first international subsidiary office in Delhi, India.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-05-2020 15:06 IST | Created: 20-05-2020 15:06 IST
Pratik Gauri. Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India]/New York [USA] May 20 (ANI/Digpu): Molinari Media PBC today announced that it is going to open its first international subsidiary office in Delhi, India. Molinari Media (MM) is a global fintech media and broadcast company that broadcasts from the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), Nasdaq and the London Stock Exchange Group Studios.

MM produces two programs - 'the Digital Asset Report', which provides a weekly look forward on digital assets, blockchain, innovation, disruption, legislation, and regulation. It also produces 'The IMPACT' which focuses on ESG investing and the 17 Sustainable Development Goals of the United Nations.

The shows are hosted by Vince Molinari, Patricia Wu, Jeff Gitterman in New York. The lead host in London at the LSEG is Lawrence Wintermeyer while Troy McGuire is the Chief Content Officer and Executive Producer of the show. The contributors include Dr Jane Thomason and Georgia Fairweather in Australia. The subsidiary in Delhi will further expand Molinari Media's global footprint and its financial streaming platform to India. The India subsidiary launch further solidifies the momentum of Molinari's international expansion following its recent acquisition of the UK based Fintech Worldwide, the commencement of the production of the Digital Asset Report at the London Stock Exchange Group Studios, and the recent content partnership with Asia Times Financial.

The company named Pratik Gauri, an Indian business leader as the Host and President of the new venture. "We believe that both our programs - the Digital Asset Report and The IMPACT will find a vast audience given the sophistication of the fintech sector in India and it's embracing of Impact related initiatives. India is doing some amazing things in this space and we look forward to highlighting those initiatives", said Molinari Media PBC Founder and CEO, Vince Molinari.

"We are confident in Pratik's vision, energy and capability to lead and host both these programs in India," he added. Pratik Gauri is a rising entrepreneurial leader in India, with a large social media presence and reach. He has founded a portfolio of purpose-driven companies in the 5th Industrial Revolution space helping achieve the UN SDGs in the last decade.

He serves as the India CEO of 5th Element Group, a global impact management consultancy, and had earlier served as Head of Trade Sales in Delhi NCR for Tata Sky, India's leading direct broadcast satellite television provider. Pratik is also the Global Youth Lead of Dream Tank - a worldwide 1 billion youth movement. Among his many accolades and accomplishments, he has been named a Greenbiz Global 30 under 30, BP scholar, World Economic Forum Global Shaper, Ambassador at One Young World, Asia's top 50 voices by Earth Day Network, and a Climate Reality Leader by Al Gore.

"I am thrilled to join Molinari Media and expand its global media footprint. I have met amazing people in India developing incredible solutions in the Sustainability and Impact space and I'm excited to share and amplify these stories on our shows and platform which will help the general public gain deeper understanding surrounding the issues and credible solutions," said Pratik Gauri. The content produced in India will be featured in FINTECH.TV's coverage from NYSE, Nasdaq, London Stock Exchange, and other exchanges from across the world.

At the heart of this partnership is also to engage the private sector in partnering to help realize the Sustainable Development Goals. It will expand Molinari's broadcast base and loyal viewership in the financial and blockchain community. This story is provided by Digpu. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/Digpu)

