Left Menu
Development News Edition

US STOCKS-Futures jump as investors hold out for recovery

Reuters | Updated: 20-05-2020 16:25 IST | Created: 20-05-2020 16:25 IST
US STOCKS-Futures jump as investors hold out for recovery

U.S. stock index futures climbed on Wednesday as investors clung to hopes of a recovery from a looming coronavirus-fuelled recession amid signs of more central bank and government stimulus for ailing sectors.

Home improvement chain Lowe's Cos Inc jumped 8.4% in premarket trade after becoming the latest retailer to report an upbeat quarterly same-store sales. A Wall Street rally from April has lost steam this month as investors weigh hopes of a revival in business activity amid easing lockdowns against conflicting reports about progress in developing a potential coronavirus vaccine.

The U.S. stock market moved sharply lower in the final hour of Tuesday's session after a report raised doubts about Moderna Inc's recent coronavirus vaccine early-stage trial results. "With headlines suggesting that more fiscal and monetary stimulus around the globe is under way and with the virus curve being much flatter than a couple of months ago, we would treat yesterday's setback as a corrective move," said Charalambos Pissouros, senior market analyst at JFD Group.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said on Tuesday that the government and the central bank were considering additional measures to ensure the worst stricken areas of the economy received adequate support. At 6:27 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were up 287 points, or 1.19%. S&P 500 e-minis were up 32.5 points, or 1.11% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 97.25 points, or 1.05%.

SPDR S&P 500 ETFs were up 1.19%. The heavyweight FAANGs group - Facebook Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Apple, Netflix Inc and Google-parent Alphabet Inc - rose between 0.9% and 2.6% in early trading.

Big Wall Street banks including Bank of America Corp , Citigroup Inc, JPMorgan Chase & Co gained about 2%.

TRENDING

KoPT stops vessel movement as cyclone 'Amphan' approaches

National Test Abhyas mobile app launched for upcoming exams under NTA’s purview

Sex Education Season 3 release in Jan 2021, likely to see splits in many relationships

Kenya’s Safaricom ranks among 10 most valuable companies in Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Cabinet approves Special Liquidity Scheme for NBFCs/HFCs to address their liquidity stress

The Union Cabinet, which met here on Wednesday under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, gave approval to the Finance Ministry to launch a new Special Liquidity Scheme for non-banking financial companies NBFCs and housing fina...

Wind speed in Kolkata and adjoining districts likely to be 110-120 kmph; Damage expected: IMD DG on Cyclone Amphan.

Wind speed in Kolkata and adjoining districts likely to be 110-120 kmph Damage expected IMD DG on Cyclone Amphan....

Boehringer Ingelheim India gets DCGI nod for Nintedanib for SSc-ILD treatment

Drug firm&#160;Boehringer Ingelheim India on Wednesday said it has received approval from the Drugs Controller General of India&#160;DCGI for Nintedanib used for the treatment of systemic sclerosis-associated interstitial lung disease SSc-I...

BJP cites Kerala's COVID performance, slams Maha for 'failure'

Claiming the Shiv Sena-led government in Maharashtra has failed to check the spread of coronavirus and the rising fatalities unlike Kerala, the BJP on Wednesday appealed to people to register a protest on May 22. The BJPs attack came a day ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020