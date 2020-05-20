Boehringer Ingelheim India gets DCGI nod for Nintedanib for SSc-ILD treatment

Drug firm Boehringer Ingelheim (India) on Wednesday said it has received approval from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) for Nintedanib used for the treatment of systemic sclerosis-associated interstitial lung disease (SSc-ILD) in adults. Following the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA)'s approval in September 2019, Nintedanib in SSc-ILD has so far been approved in 15 countries including the European Union, Canada, Japan and Brazil, Boehringer Ingelheim (India) said in a statement.

"Systemic sclerosis is a life-altering condition and Nintedanib is the first and only approved treatment for SSc-ILD, serving a high unmet need making a real positive difference. For the treatment of people living with SSc-ILD, this is a quantum leap," Boehringer Ingelheim India MD Sharad Tyagi said. The DCGI approval is a milestone in Boehringer Ingelheim's dedication towards providing the best possible treatment for people living with SSc-ILD in India, he added.