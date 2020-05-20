GPX launches first Open Cloud Exchange in India interconnecting Cloud Service Providers hosted at GPX's Data Centers

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] May 20 (ANI/PRNewswire): GPX India Pvt. Ltd, a global data center and interconnection leader providing next-generation, carrier-neutral, cloud-agnostic services, announces the launch of GPX Open Cloud Exchange at its Mumbai data center campus. GPX is the first data center and interconnection provider in India to offer an Open Cloud Exchange service which enables direct, private, and secure connection to multiple Cloud Service Providers (CSPs) hosted inside the same GPX data center campus where the GPX Open Cloud Exchange is hosted.

GPX Cloud Exchange strengthens GPX's market-leading and high-performance Interconnection Ecosystem that exists in the GPX Mumbai data center campus. Utilizing the GPX Open Cloud Exchange service, enterprises can seamlessly connect to multiple cloud providers via a single port, accelerating their Cloud adoption and establishing enterprise edge nodes to optimize their hybrid-cloud and multi-cloud network strategies.

With burgeoning Digital Transformation underway in India, the nation's Cloud market is expected to grow threefold to USD 7.1 billion by 2022, according to a recent Nasscom report. "Building upon GPX's theme of service neutrality, we are looking forward to making our customers' journey to the cloud seamless. Currently, we have 8 CSPs present in GPX's Mumbai Data Center campus, three of which offer private direct connection services," said Nick Tanzi, President, and CEO of GPX Global Systems, Inc.

"The GPX Interconnection Ecosystem consists of 12 Carriers, 130 plus ISPs, 4 IXPs, 8 CSPs, 9 CDNs and leading global content providers with geographic proximity to subsea cables offering the richest interconnection platform in India," he added. As part of GPX Cloud Solutions, GPX has been offering GPX Direct Cloud Connect service to enterprise customers for over four years. This service provides direct connection services to GPX three CSP partners - AWS Direct Connect, Google Cloud Dedicated Interconnect, and Oracle Cloud FastConnect, all of whom have an edge node hosted inside the GPX Mumbai data center campus.

Through the GPX Open Cloud Exchange service offering, GPX will provide an easy and scalable way for enterprises to off-load their IT workloads to these CSPs, and shift loads with high flexibility with scalable interconnection capacity from 100 Mbps to 100 Gbps. GPX will be partnering with additional CSPs with direct connection capabilities to increase options for customers. In addition, as part of GPX Cloud Value-Added Services, GPX offers 'Cloud Data Upload Service' that enables customers to upload their data to AWS in a cost-effective and efficient manner.

"We have been using GPX's Direct Cloud Connect service for almost two years to connect to Amazon Web Services. GPX has taken the complexity out of Cloud connectivity and made our journey to the Cloud easy and efficient," said Bhisham Sharma, Manager, Network and Security, Jubilant Life Sciences. "We like GPX's pricing model of a combined charge for port and Cross Connect, with the option to upgrade rapidly. GPX team is very process-oriented and supportive," he added.

"Our innovative Open Cloud Exchange service will empower the Indian enterprises to leverage multiple Cloud platforms in an easy and cost-efficient way. GPX is the only data center and interconnection provider to offer an Open Cloud Exchange service-connected to multiple CSPs hosted within GPX Mumbai data center campus, therefore offering highly reliable and scalable service," said Manoj Paul, Managing Director, GPX India Pvt. Ltd. This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)