Delhi Court Upholds 10-Year Sentence for BJP's Kuldeep Singh Sengar

The Delhi High Court on Monday upheld the 10-year jail term for expelled BJP leader Kuldeep Singh Sengar, dismissing his application to suspend the sentence in connection with the custodial death of the Unnao rape survivor's father.

Justice Ravinder Dudeja remarked that although Sengar has served seven-and-a-half years in prison, the delay in trial was partly due to his multiple applications. The judge emphasized that the severity of the offense, which had wide societal repercussions, warranted maintaining the sentence.

The rape survivor expressed satisfaction, stating that the decision brought solace, though she vowed to continue seeking justice until those responsible are held fully accountable. The case's high-stakes nature and its impact on public perception continue to resonate as it moves through the judicial system.

(With inputs from agencies.)