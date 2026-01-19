Delhi Court Upholds 10-Year Sentence for BJP's Kuldeep Singh Sengar
The Delhi High Court has denied the suspension of a 10-year sentence for Kuldeep Singh Sengar in the custodial death case involving the Unnao rape survivor's father. Despite his prolonged incarceration, the court found no new grounds to grant relief, emphasizing the gravity of the case's societal impact.
The Delhi High Court on Monday upheld the 10-year jail term for expelled BJP leader Kuldeep Singh Sengar, dismissing his application to suspend the sentence in connection with the custodial death of the Unnao rape survivor's father.
Justice Ravinder Dudeja remarked that although Sengar has served seven-and-a-half years in prison, the delay in trial was partly due to his multiple applications. The judge emphasized that the severity of the offense, which had wide societal repercussions, warranted maintaining the sentence.
The rape survivor expressed satisfaction, stating that the decision brought solace, though she vowed to continue seeking justice until those responsible are held fully accountable. The case's high-stakes nature and its impact on public perception continue to resonate as it moves through the judicial system.
