Troikaa Pharmaceuticals gets US patent for pain relief solution

Drug firm Troikaa Pharmaceuticals on Wednesday said it has received a patent from the United States Patent and Trademark Office for pain relieving Diclofenac solution. The novel non-aqueous topical solution of Diclofenac will be marketed under the 'Dynapar QPS' brand, Troikaa Pharmaceuticals said in a statement.

"Dynapar QPS is a novel pain relief formula that provides quick powerful and long-lasting pain relief upon administration at the site of pain," Troikaa Pharmaceuticals Chairman & Managing Director Ketan R Patel said. The product provides a targeted drug delivery and, hence, only 16 mg Diclofenac has to be applied topically at the site of pain, he added.

The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) has approved Dynapar QPS as a treatment for pain in osteoarthritis. It is also approved for all kinds of musculoskeletal pains like backache, neck pain, and knee pain, Troikaa Pharmaceuticals said..