Siyaram's organises Textile Mahakumbh to discuss future of retail biz

Siyaram's on Wednesday said it will organize Textile Mahakumbh to bring together over 25,000 retailers across the country on a single platform to discuss the current challenges, and how to prepare to meet the post-COVID-19 demand. The event, slated for May 23, aims to bring together retailers from the textile industry to discuss the best practices to do the business and will focus on shaping the future of retail business in the country, Siyaram Silk Mills President and Executive Director Gaurav Poddar said while addressing media through webinar.

"We are expecting things to come back to normal by October and going forward this platform will help retailers to conduct their business seamlessly. Considering the current scenario and the immense challenges faced by the textile industry due to the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic, the whole chain from manufacturers to the retailers across India have suffered huge losses with activities coming to a standstill," Poddar added. Textile Mahakumbh will create a platform where experienced retailers will share their knowledge to increase sales, profits, manage inventory, and also help them make optimal use of digitalization.

Siyaram's produces over 80 million meters of fabrics annually with diverse range of fabrics, with brands like Siyaram's, J Hampstead, Cadini, Oxemberg, and Mozzo, among others.