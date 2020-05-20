Left Menu
Development News Edition

Centre sanctions Rs 46,038.70 cr as states' shares in taxes for May

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-05-2020 20:00 IST | Created: 20-05-2020 20:00 IST
Centre sanctions Rs 46,038.70 cr as states' shares in taxes for May

The finance ministry on Monday said it has sanctioned Rs 46,038.70 crore for May instalment of devolution of states' share in central taxes and duties. "These releases, similar to April releases, have been calculated based on tax receipts projected in Budget 2020-21 & not as per actuals," the ministry said in a tweet. It added that the Government of India's prime objective has been protecting states' revenues and meeting their liquidity requirements in their fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. The Budget had projected the share of the states in taxes at Rs 7.84 lakh crore for 2020-21. The 15th Finance Commission had recommended the share of states at 41 per cent of the divisible pool and 1 per cent for the newly-created union territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh. The 14th Finance Commission had recommended the states be given 42 per cent share in taxes. "Finance Ministry has issued sanction orders for Rs 46,038.70 cr today for the May instalment of Devolution of States' Share in Central Taxes & Duties," the ministry said in another tweet. As per the state-wise break up of devolution, Rs 1,892.64 crore was issued to Andhra Pradesh, Rs 1,441.48 crore to Assam, Rs 1,564.4 crore to Gujarat, Rs 3,461.65 crore to West Bengal, Rs 8,255.19 crore to Uttar Pradesh, Rs 894.53 crore to Kerala and Rs 4,631.96 crore to Bihar.

TRENDING

KoPT stops vessel movement as cyclone 'Amphan' approaches

National Test Abhyas mobile app launched for upcoming exams under NTA’s purview

Sex Education Season 3 release in Jan 2021, likely to see splits in many relationships

Kenya’s Safaricom ranks among 10 most valuable companies in Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Cabinet decisions will help several citizens: PM

The decisions taken by the Union Cabinet on Wednesday were focused on welfare of migrant workers, senior citizens, easier availability of credit and harnessing opportunities in the fisheries sector, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has saidDuri...

Spain's coronavirus death toll climbs by 95 on Wednesday

Spains overnight death toll from the new coronavirus was 95 on Wednesday, a slight rise on Tuesdays 83, the health ministry said.The overall number of fatalities is now 27,888 the ministry said, while the number of diagnosed cases rose to 2...

Maintain high alert to keep spread of coronavirus under check: CS

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam on Wednesday said though restrictions under the fourth phase of the lockdown have been eased, officials cannot let their guard down and have to be alert to prevent the spread of the novel...

Two deaths, 27 fresh COVID-19 cases in Telangana

Two deaths and 27 fresh cases of COVID-19 were reported in Telangana on Wednesday, the state government said. With the fresh deaths, the number of people who succumbed to the virus rose to 40, a bulletin said.The number of positive cases in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020