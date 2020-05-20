26 Items out of 127 notified from local suppliers by Defence Ministry

Government has issued Public Procurement (Preference to "Make in India') Order 2017 vide Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion (DIPP) Notification No.P-45021/2/2017-B.E.-II dated 15.06.2017 (as amended on 29/05/2019) to encourage 'Make in India' and to promote manufacturing and production of goods and services in India.

Under this order, Department of Defence Production (DDP), Ministry of Defence has so far notified 127 items where purchase preference is given to local suppliers as per PPP-MII 2017. In order to further encourage procurement from local suppliers, 26 items out of 127 already notified, have now been notified under clause 3(a) of the Public Procurement (Preference to Make in India) Order 2017 and henceforth, procuring entities shall procure these items only from local suppliers, irrespective of the purchase value, provided that the local suppliers meet the Minimum Local Content (MLC) as prescribed for each item.

(With Inputs from PIB)