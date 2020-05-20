Sections of DoT headquarters closed after employee exposure to coronavirus patient

The Department of Telecom has closed some sections in its headquarters, Sanchar Bhavan, after a staff's family member tested positive for coronavirus infection. The department in a notice informed its staff that the employee lives in a joint family of 17 members and his brother was tested positive on May 19.

"The DoT has asked the employee not to come to the office and to be in quarantine with immediate effect," an official source told PTI. The employee of the accounts department was working on the eighth floor of Sanchar Bhawan where more than 1,000 people work.

The employee attended and worked in the building on May 18, the day when his brother's samples were collected, according to the note. "...on the direction of director accounts, the staff of the cash section, P&AO and PFP division have closed their offices and will not attend office for two days," the official said.

The DoT has asked all employees posted on the 8th floor to work from home..