Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lockdown: UP builders get extension of 6 months to complete projects

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-05-2020 21:00 IST | Created: 20-05-2020 21:00 IST
Lockdown: UP builders get extension of 6 months to complete projects

The Uttar Pradesh Real Estate Regulatory Authority (UP-RERA) on Wednesday decided to extend the deadline for completion of real estate projects in the state by six months in view of disruptions caused by the coronavirus disease. The decision was taken in a meeting chaired by UP-RERA Chairman Rajive Kumar and attended by all the members and senior officers of UP RERA.

Last week, the Centre issued an advisory to regulatory authorities of all states and Union territories, allowing to treat the COVID-19 pandemic as 'Force Majeure' or an act of God. It allowed extension of timeline to complete projects by six months. All registered projects for which the completion date or revised completion date or extended completion date as per registration expires on or after March 25, 2020, the registration and completion date or revised completion date or extended completion date is automatically extended by 6 months due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the authority decided.

The regulator invoked the Force Majeure clause under the RERA law. The six months extension will also be provided to such projects that have already availed one-year extension as provided in the RERA Act on or after March 25, it added.

The authority also decided that the time limit for various compliances that were due to be submitted by March 31 has been extended up to June 30 without any payment of late fee. "The authority has received representations from various organisations such as NAREDCO and CREDAI along with individual representations wherein they have explained in detail the issues being faced by the sector as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic," Kumar said.

After considering all the aspects and also the advisory issued by the Centre, he said the authority using the powers conferred on it under Section 37 of the Act, issued the directions regarding the extension of registration of real estate projects for six months. UP RERA Secretary Abrar Ahmed said no fees will be charged from the promoters for the extension.

"The authority will issue fresh 'Project Registration Certificates' with revised timeline in each such registered real estate project," Ahmed said..

TRENDING

KoPT stops vessel movement as cyclone 'Amphan' approaches

National Test Abhyas mobile app launched for upcoming exams under NTA’s purview

Sex Education Season 3 release in Jan 2021, likely to see splits in many relationships

Kenya’s Safaricom ranks among 10 most valuable companies in Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19 deaths in Delhi: Over 26 per cent of people of who died were in 50s

Over 26 per cent of the total COVID-19 fatalities in the national capital were of people in the age bracket of 50-59 years, according to official figures. The coronavirus death toll in Delhi has climbed to 176, while 534 fresh cases of CO...

Delhi's autowallahs struggle to make ends meet despite relaxations in lockdown guidelines

After two months of lockdown, the auto-rickshaws are now finally back on Delhi roads since Tuesday after the Delhi Government granted permission for autos, buses and cabs to run during Lockdown 4.0. But despite the ease in restrictions, the...

Noida's commercial hub to reopen after 2 months, no entry for customers sans face mask

Shops in Noidas Sector&#160;18&#160;market&#160; the biggest in the city with around a thousand retail outlets will reopen from Thursday after two months when they remained shut due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Adhering to the social-distanci...

Venezuela's Guaido says Iran fuel shipment ought to alarm Latin America

Irans fuel shipment to gasoline-starved Venezuela ought to alarm Latin America, Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido said on Wednesday, as five Iranian fuel tankers head towards the South American country. Both OPEC members are U.S. adv...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020