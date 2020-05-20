Left Menu
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-05-2020 21:05 IST | Created: 20-05-2020 21:05 IST
Tring raises funds from Kalyan Krishnamurthy, Gaurav Munjal, others

Celebrity engagement platform Tring on Wednesday said it has raised funding from entrepreneurs like Flipkart CEO Kalyan Krishnamurthy, Udaan co-founder Sujeet Kumar and Unacademy co-founder Gaurav Munjal. However, the company didn't disclose the amount it has raised.

Keshav Sanghi (VentureWorks India), Roman Saini (Unacademy), Hemesh Singh (Unacademy) and Sumit Jain (Opentalk, ex-Commonfloor), among others also participated in the funding round, a statement said. Tring had earlier raised funds from Dalbir Saini, chairman of BDI Group, it added.

"Tring plans to utilise the funds to expand the business, optimise technical operations and product, onboard more celebrities, and to introduce new user experiences to increase engagement on the platform," the statement said. Akshay Saini, co-founder of Tring, said the company provides fans the opportunity to engage with their favourite celebrities.

"Our goal is to be the one-stop platform for all digital services related to celebrities and we are very grateful to our investors for trusting our vision and believing in the company," he said. Akshay Saini, Rahul Saini and Pranav Chabhadia launched Tring in December last year.

The platform has over 1,000 celebrities from various segments like movies, television shows, sports, influencers and youth icons..

