Snapdeal expands to e-learning segment, signs up Toppr, Gradeup, Olympiad

E-commerce firm Snapdeal on Wednesday said it has added e-learning vertical on its platform by signing up Toppr, Toppers Exam, Gradeup, Olympiad Helper, Practice Guru and others for selling their courses and study materials. With this, Snapdeal customers can access study material of 20 school boards, including ICSE, CBSE and IB, for classes 5-12 covering more than 100 subjects, the company said in a statement.

"Because of the disruption in the academic schedules at the school level and for those preparing for competitive exams, there is increased parental and student driven demand for supplementary learning solutions. "The e-learning solutions offered on Snapdeal will enhance the overall learning experience of students in all parts of India," a Snapdeal spokesperson said.

The government has asked schools and colleges to remain close during the coronavirus-induced lockdown, which has been extended till May 31. Most of the schools have started online classes.

The e-learning firms on Snapdeal have started providing e-books, mock tests, practice materials, and other online products for general academics, competitive tests and upskilling courses, the statement said. The study material is available in eight languages including English, Hindi, Assamese, Tamil, Telugu, Marathi, Malayalam, and Bengali, to cater to the needs of diverse Indian audiences.

"There is a German language learning course too," it said..