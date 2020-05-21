Council to provide €3bn aid to support neighbouring partners during COVID crisis
EU assistance will help these jurisdictions cover their immediate financing needs which have increased as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak.Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 21-05-2020 14:24 IST | Created: 21-05-2020 14:24 IST
The Council today adopted a decision to provide up to 3 billion euros of macro-financial assistance to ten enlargement and neighbourhood partners to help them cope with the economic fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Financial assistance will be provided in the form of loans on highly favourable terms and allocated as follows:
Albania: €180 million
Bosnia-Herzegovina: €250 million
Georgia: €150 million
Jordan: €200 million
Kosovo*: €100 million
Moldova: €100 million
Montenegro: €60 million
Republic of North Macedonia: €160 million
Tunisia: €600 million
Ukraine: €1200 million.
EU assistance will help these jurisdictions cover their immediate financing needs which have increased as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak. Together with the support from the International Monetary Fund, the funds will help enhance macroeconomic stability and create space to allow resources to be allocated towards protecting citizens and to mitigating the negative socio-economic consequences of the coronavirus pandemic.
(With Inputs from APO)
- READ MORE ON:
- International Monetary Fund
- COVID-19
- EU
- coronavirus