Left Menu
Development News Edition

GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares lose footing, oil marches on

Reuters | Updated: 21-05-2020 14:42 IST | Created: 21-05-2020 14:33 IST
GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares lose footing, oil marches on
Image Credit: Flickr

Equity markets slipped on Thursday on concerns about the long-term impact of the new coronavirus and simmering U.S.-China tensions, though those worries couldn't stop oil prices from marching to a 2-1/2 month high.

The London, Frankfurt, and Paris bourses and Wall Street futures were all 0.7%-1% lower in early trading, while the euro and pound both wilted as the dollar snapped a four-day losing streak. It was also a big day for data and central bankers. Purchasing manager index surveys (PMIs) from Germany and France had already confirmed that economic activity has begun to return, though they were far from stellar.

Despite better-than-expected euro zone-wide figures Germany's improvement undershot analysts' forecasts, and it was the third month in a row that the surveys were firmly in economic contraction territory. "While we have seen resilience in European markets there is still caution, and we can't seem to get over the peaks (in equity markets) that we saw at the end of last month," said CMC Markets' senior analyst Michael Hewson.

"We have got PMIs improving but you would expect that because lockdowns are being eased. They are still rubbish, they are just less rubbish than they were in April." Italy and Spain's government borrowing costs also rose slightly as bond market investors waited for bond sales from both and for more details on a proposed 500 billion euro ($550 billion) EU coronavirus recovery fund.

The Franco-German driven plan would push the bloc in the direction of joint financing but has been met with resistance from a number of other northern European countries who want the aid to be in the form of loans to be repaid rather than grants. The 10-year BTP yield was up 1.1 basis points at 1.64% , not far from the 1.59% low it touched on Tuesday, while Spanish yields rose 2.4 bps at 0.73%

OIL ON THE BOIL U.S. weekly jobless claims are seen coming in later at a seasonally adjusted 2.4 million, according to a Reuters survey of economists - high but well off the record 6.867 million seen at the end of March.

There will also be a raft of U.S. Federal Reserve speakers, including Fed chair Powell, and two big emerging market central banks – Turkey and South Africa - are expected to cut their interest rates again. In Asia overnight, Japan's Nikkei stock index slid 0.2% after data there showed the country's exports collapsed 21.9% in April. Another dismal trade report came from Korea where 20-day exports declined by 20.3% year-on-year and imports fell by 16.9%, though Korean stocks still ended the day higher.

Shares in China had ended down 0.2% after more sparring with Washington over the coronavirus and Hong Kong and Taiwan emerged. Friday's annual National People's Congress (NPC) meeting was also looming after a 2-1/2 month delay due to COVID-19. The focus will be on Premier Li Keqiang's 2020 work report where he is expected to announce key economic targets and details on fiscal stimulus plans.

In the currency markets, the dollar climbed to $1.0956 per euro and rose to $1.2291 against the British pound. The greenback also gained against the Australian and New Zealand dollars, reflecting the cautious mood of the markets. No such issues in the oil world though, where U.S. crude rose 1.9% to $34.09 a barrel and Brent jumped 1.8% to $36.39 per barrel. Both are now at the highest since early March on hopes that demand for fuel will see a robust global pick up.

U.S. crude inventories fell by 5 million barrels last week, against expectations in a Reuters poll for a 1.2 million-barrel rise, Energy Information Administration (EIA) data had showed.

TRENDING

Fast & Furious 9: Release date, cast revealed, Fast & Furious 10 possible in 2022

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Movie producer talks on development & Johnny Depp’s returning

Siyaram's organises Textile Mahakumbh to discuss future of retail biz

Frozen 3 on Elsa’s love, Anna-Kristoff wedding, movie to have ‘best storyline’

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Malaysia confirms more coronavirus cases at migrant detention centre

Malaysia reported 35 new coronavirus cases at an immigration detention centre on Thursday, after authorities rounded up undocumented migrants this month in areas under lockdown.The United Nations has called on Malaysia to stop the crackdown...

Japan to seek extradition of men arrested in U.S. over Ghosn escape

Japan said on Thursday it was working to secure the rapid extradition of two men arrested in the United States on charges of enabling the dramatic escape of former Nissan Motor Co boss Carlos Ghosn from the country.U.S. authorities arrested...

2 Dalit minor girls raped in separate incidents in Rajasthan's Jhalawar

Two Dalit minor girls were allegedly raped by youths in separate incidents in Rajasthans Jhalawar district, police said on Thursday. The two incidents took place within a span of 18 hours of each other on Tuesday night and Wednesday noon, r...

Teenager injured in wall collapse incident in Srinagar dies

A 14-year-old boy, who was injured along with three other people when a wall of a house collapsed near an encounter site in Nawakadal area of Srinagar on Tuesday, died at a hospital here, police said on Thursday. Basim Aijaz, a resident of ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020